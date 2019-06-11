Log in
PepsiCo : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

06/11/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 5, 2019

PepsiCo, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

North Carolina

1-1183

13-1584302

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(I.R.S. Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

700 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, New York

10577

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (914) 253-2000

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:

Title of each class

Trading symbols

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value 1-2/3 cents per share

PEP

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

2.500% Senior Notes Due 2022

PEP22a

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

1.750% Senior Notes Due 2021

PEP21a

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

2.625% Senior Notes Due 2026

PEP26

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

0.875% Senior Notes Due 2028

PEP28

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

0.750% Senior Notes Due 2027

PEP27

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

1.125% Senior Notes Due 2031

PEP31

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company o

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers: Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On June 5, 2019, Laxman Narasimhan, Global Chief Commercial Officer of PepsiCo, Inc. (the "Company"), notified the Company of his intent to resign from the Company effective July 1, 2019.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Date: June 11, 2019

By:

/s/ Cynthia A. Nastanski

Name: Cynthia A. Nastanski

Title: Senior Vice President, Corporate Law and Deputy Corporate

Secretary

PepsiCo Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
