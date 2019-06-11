PepsiCo : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 5, 2019
PepsiCo, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
700 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, New York
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (914) 253-2000
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers: Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
On June 5, 2019, Laxman Narasimhan, Global Chief Commercial Officer of PepsiCo, Inc. (the "Company"), notified the Company of his intent to resign from the Company effective July 1, 2019.
