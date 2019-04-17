Log in
PepsiCo : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

04/17/2019 | 06:12am EDT

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that its first quarter 2019 (ended March 23, 2019) financial results and Form 10-Q are available on its website at www.pepsico.com/investors

PepsiCo logo (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)

As previously announced, PepsiCo will webcast its earnings conference call for investors and financial analysts at 7:45 a.m. EDT today.  The webcast will be available at www.pepsico.com in the "Investors" section under "Earnings Information."

About PepsiCo 
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business.  For more information, visit www.pepsico.com

 

Contacts:

Investors   

Media


Jamie Caulfield   

Carrie Ratner   


Investor Relations  

Corporate Communications


914-253-3035  

914-253-3817


investor@pepsico.com  

carrie.ratner@pepsico.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-reports-first-quarter-2019-results-300833699.html

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
