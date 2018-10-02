Log in
PepsiCo : Returns to Growth in Beverage Sales -- Update

10/02/2018 | 02:49pm CEST

By Jennifer Maloney and Kimberly Chin

Sales of beverages in PepsiCo Inc.'s home market picked up in the latest quarter, reversing a year-long slide at the soda giant's largest division.

Revenue in PepsiCo's North American beverages segment rose 2% for the quarter, the first such increase since the third quarter of 2017. But the unit's profit fell 11%, dragged down by an increase in advertising and marketing spending, and higher transport and aluminum costs, PepsiCo finance chief Hugh Johnston said.

As a result, the company increased prices on its North American beverages by low single-digit percentages in September.

PepsiCo also plans to increase prices on single-serve Frito-Lay products by 4% to 5% this week because of increased transportation costs. The company's North American snacks business handles much of its own transportation but has been under pressure to increase wages in a tightening labor market.

PepsiCo expects new flavored seltzer brand Bubly to exceed $100 million in sales this year, which Mr. Johnston attributed to the appealing flavors created by PepsiCo's research and development team. "I think we've barely scratched the surface," he said.

Sales of core brands such as Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew and Gatorade fell after the company shifted too much advertising money and shelf space to new, unknown brands last year, executives have said. Earlier this year, in a bid to reverse the slump, the company increased advertising and marketing spending on those core brands.

That spending has paid off, Mr. Johnston said. Sales increased in the quarter for Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade and ready-to-drink Starbucks coffee, he said. Advertising and marketing increased 6% across the company in the quarter.

Revenue in PepsiCo's fiscal third quarter rose 1.5% to $16.49 billion.

The company on Tuesday raised its fiscal 2018 organic revenue growth guidance to at least 3% from the 2.3% it previously forecast. Organic revenue excludes currency effects and acquisitions.

Overall, the maker of Quaker Oats and Doritos posted a profit of $2.5 billion, or $1.75 a share, compared with $2.14 billion, or $1.49 a share, a year earlier.

Chief Executive Indra Nooyi, who led PepsiCo for 12 years, will exit her role this week. During her tenure PepsiCo's annual revenue rose 81% to $63.5 billion last year. PepsiCo veteran Ramon Laguarta, who was promoted to president last year, will take over as CEO.

PepsiCo has diversified its portfolio during Ms. Nooyi's tenure. In August, the company agreed to buy seltzer-machine producer SodaStream International Ltd. for $3.2 billion.

Shares in PepsiCo fell 1% to $109.50 in premarket trading Tuesday.

Write to Jennifer Maloney at jennifer.maloney@wsj.com and Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 64 805 M
EBIT 2018 10 851 M
Net income 2018 7 844 M
Debt 2018 21 074 M
Yield 2018 3,25%
P/E ratio 2018 20,32
P/E ratio 2019 18,26
EV / Sales 2018 2,74x
EV / Sales 2019 2,67x
Capitalization 157 B
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 118 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Indra K. Nooyi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramon Luis Laguarta President
Hugh F. Johnston Chief Financial Officer, Vice Chairman & EVP
Mehmood A. Khan Vice Chairman, Chief Scientific Officer & EVP
Jody R. Davids Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEPSICO-7.68%156 580
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV1.11%32 423
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS14.28%22 110
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC-24.76%5 615
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-16.57%4 595
A.G. BARR PLC8.03%1 092
