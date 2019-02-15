PepsiCo : Revenue Flat but Guides Stronger Growth Ahead

By Allison Prang

Revenue was flat at PepsiCo Inc. for the last quarter of 2018 as the company's Frito-Lay and beverages divisions in North America reported gains, but foreign-currency effects weighed on international operations.

The maker of Pepsi beverages, Quaker oatmeal and Tropicana orange juice said revenue was $19.52 billion in the fourth quarter, in line with estimates from analysts polled by Refinitiv. Frito-Lay North America saw the biggest increase in the quarter, with revenue climbing 3.6%. Revenue rose 1.8% in the company's North America beverages division.

Overall organic revenue, which excludes currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures, rose 4.6%.

PepsiCo also expects stronger revenue growth in fiscal 2019 than in the previous year. It expects organic revenue to increase 4% this year, up from 3.7%, and to generate at least $1 billion in yearly cost savings through 2023.

Earlier this week, Coca-Cola Co. said it expects sales will slow in 2019. In the latest quarter, Coca-Cola said tea and coffee sales volume rose while soda sales volume fell. Shares in the company fell 8.4% to $45.59 on Thursday.

PepsiCo reported a fourth-quarter profit of $6.85 billion, or $4.83 a share, which included a $4.93 billion income-tax benefit. For the comparable quarter a year prior, the company posted a loss of $710 million, or 50 cents a share.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.49 a share, which met analysts' estimates.

PepsiCo's board recently appointed Ramon Laguarta as chairman, which was effective this month. He took over as CEO from Indra Nooyi who was with the company for a dozen years.

Because of higher transportation costs, the beverage maker had planned to raise prices of some of its Frito-Lay products in October.

