Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PepsiCo    PEP

PEPSICO

(PEP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 02/15 01:21:36 pm
114.1350 USD   +1.37%
07:08aPEPSICO : to Raise Annualized Dividend by 3%
DJ
06:53aPEPSICO : Revenue Flat but Guides Stronger Growth Ahead
DJ
06:50aPEPSICO : Unveils Restructuring Aimed at $1 Billion Annual Savings
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PepsiCo : Revenue Flat but Guides Stronger Growth Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 06:53am EST

By Allison Prang

Revenue was flat at PepsiCo Inc. for the last quarter of 2018 as the company's Frito-Lay and beverages divisions in North America reported gains, but foreign-currency effects weighed on international operations.

The maker of Pepsi beverages, Quaker oatmeal and Tropicana orange juice said revenue was $19.52 billion in the fourth quarter, in line with estimates from analysts polled by Refinitiv. Frito-Lay North America saw the biggest increase in the quarter, with revenue climbing 3.6%. Revenue rose 1.8% in the company's North America beverages division.

Overall organic revenue, which excludes currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures, rose 4.6%.

PepsiCo also expects stronger revenue growth in fiscal 2019 than in the previous year. It expects organic revenue to increase 4% this year, up from 3.7%, and to generate at least $1 billion in yearly cost savings through 2023.

Earlier this week, Coca-Cola Co. said it expects sales will slow in 2019. In the latest quarter, Coca-Cola said tea and coffee sales volume rose while soda sales volume fell. Shares in the company fell 8.4% to $45.59 on Thursday.

PepsiCo reported a fourth-quarter profit of $6.85 billion, or $4.83 a share, which included a $4.93 billion income-tax benefit. For the comparable quarter a year prior, the company posted a loss of $710 million, or 50 cents a share.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.49 a share, which met analysts' estimates.

PepsiCo's board recently appointed Ramon Laguarta as chairman, which was effective this month. He took over as CEO from Indra Nooyi who was with the company for a dozen years.

Because of higher transportation costs, the beverage maker had planned to raise prices of some of its Frito-Lay products in October.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON SUGAR 3.45% 342.3 End-of-day quote.2.49%
PEPSICO -1.34% 112.59 Delayed Quote.3.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEPSICO
07:08aPEPSICO : to Raise Annualized Dividend by 3%
DJ
06:53aPEPSICO : Revenue Flat but Guides Stronger Growth Ahead
DJ
06:50aPEPSICO : Unveils Restructuring Aimed at $1 Billion Annual Savings
DJ
06:27aCOCA COLA : PepsiCo forecasts surprise drop in 2019 adjusted profit
RE
06:27aPEPSICO : Form 8-K
PU
06:22aPEPSICO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Material Impairment..
AQ
06:14aPEPSICO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:03aPEPSICO : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
PR
06:02aPEPSICO : Q4 PepsiCo Earnings Release
PU
02/14Strong dollar dents Coca-Cola forecast, shares slide
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 64 696 M
EBIT 2018 10 628 M
Net income 2018 7 862 M
Debt 2018 23 667 M
Yield 2018 3,18%
P/E ratio 2018 20,60
P/E ratio 2019 19,35
EV / Sales 2018 2,82x
EV / Sales 2019 2,74x
Capitalization 159 B
Chart PEPSICO
Duration : Period :
PepsiCo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 115 $
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramon Luis Laguarta Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hugh F. Johnston Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Mehmood A. Khan Vice Chairman, Chief Scientific Officer & EVP
Jody R. Davids Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Daniel Lucius Vasella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEPSICO3.29%158 928
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV5.75%30 914
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS2.05%22 201
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC6.10%6 335
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.65%4 523
A.G. BARR PLC-4.94%1 093
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.