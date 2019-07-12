PepsiCo : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
07/12/2019 | 05:30pm EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Williams Steven C
PEPSICO INC [ PEP ]
(Check all applicable)
Director
10% Owner
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
X
Officer (give title
Other (specify
07/11/2019
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
below)
below)
PEPSICO, INC., 700 ANDERSON HILL ROAD
CEO, PFNA
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
(Street)
Line)
PURCHASE
NY
10577
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Securities
Form: Direct
of Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Beneficially
(D) or
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Owned
Indirect (I)
Ownership
Following
(Instr. 4)
(Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or
Price
Reported
Transaction(s)
(D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
PepsiCo, Inc. Common Stock
07/11/2019
S
2,420
D
$133.9544 (1)
54,920
D
PepsiCo, Inc. Common Stock
354.0099
(2)
I
by
401(k)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5. Number
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and
8. Price
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
of
Expiration Date
Amount of
of
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Derivative
(Month/Day/Year)
Securities
Derivative
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Securities
Underlying
Security
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Acquired
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
(A) or
Security (Instr.
Following
(I) (Instr.
Disposed
3 and 4)
Reported
4)
of (D)
Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3, 4
(Instr. 4)
and 5)
Amount
or
Number
Date
Expiration
of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Explanation of Responses:
The shares with respect to this transaction were sold at prices ranging from $133.9500 and $133.9750. Upon request, the reporting person will provide to the Securities and Exchange Commission staff, the Company, or a security holder of the Company, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
Reflects the number of shares held under the reporting person's account in the PepsiCo Savings Plan as of July 11, 2019.
Remarks:
/s/ Steven Williams
07/12/2019
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
PepsiCo Inc. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 21:29:04 UTC
Sales 2019
66 550 M
EBIT 2019
10 617 M
Net income 2019
7 491 M
Debt 2019
25 690 M
Yield 2019
2,84%
P/E ratio 2019
25,1x
P/E ratio 2020
22,8x
EV / Sales2019
3,21x
EV / Sales2020
3,11x
Capitalization
188 B
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Average target price
133 $
Last Close Price
133 $
Spread / Highest target
15,5%
Spread / Average Target
-0,28%
Spread / Lowest Target
-17,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
1st jan. Capitalization (M$)
PEPSICO 21.66% 187 844