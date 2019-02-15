PepsiCo : Unveils Restructuring Aimed at $1 Billion Annual Savings

By Colin Kellaher



PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Friday unveiled a restructuring plan that it expects will help generate productivity savings of at least $1 billion a year through 2023.

The Purchase, N.Y., beverages and snacks giant said it expects to record pretax charges of about $2.5 billion through 2023, including cash charges of about $1.6 billion.

PepsiCo said about 70% of the charges will be for severance and other employee-related costs, with another 15% for asset impairments from plant closures and related actions.

The company said the moves will simplify its organization and optimize its manufacturing and supply-chain footprint.

PepsiCo said it will incur about $800 million of the charges this year, with roughly $450 million of the cash costs reflected in its 2019 cash flows.

