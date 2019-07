PepsiCo offered a cash consideration of 110 rand ($7.94) per Pioneer Foods ordinary share, a 56.5% premium as of July 12.

"This acquisition will help PepsiCo gain a solid beachhead for expansion into sub-Saharan Africa by boosting the company's manufacturing and go-to-market capabilities, enabling scale and distribution," PepsiCo said in a statement.

($1 = 13.8613 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Jan Harvey)