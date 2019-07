Net revenue rose 2.2% to $16.45 billion (£13.2 billion) in the second quarter ended June 15 from a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $16.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $2.04 billion, or $1.44 per share, from $1.82 billion, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

