PepsiCo : to Raise Annualized Dividend by 3%

By Colin Kellaher



PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Friday said it will raise its annualized dividend by 3% to $3.82 from $3.71, effective with the quarterly dividend to be paid in June.

The new payout represents an annual yield of about 3.39% based on Thursday's closing price of $112.59, up from 3.3% previously, and implies a quarterly rate of 95.5 cents, compared with the current 92.75 cents.

PepsiCo said the increase marks its 47th consecutive annual dividend boost.

The Purchase, N.Y., beverages and snacks giant said it expects to return about $8 billion to shareholders this year, including about $5 billion in dividends and roughly $3 billion in stock buybacks.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com