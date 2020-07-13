Log in
Consumer Cos Down, But PepsiCo Gains After Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

07/13/2020

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after California reversed some economic reopening measures.

Shares of consumer products companies were stronger than the broad market, however, as investors bet processed-food makers would continue to see accelerated growth as people shy away from restaurants.

Shares of soda-and-snacks giant PepsiCo rose after its said demand for its snacks and packaged foods largely offset a decline in beverage sales in the latest quarter.

Americans are becoming more upbeat about their personal outlooks, according to a June consumer survey from the New York Federal Reserve.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 66 135 M - -
Net income 2020 7 141 M - -
Net Debt 2020 31 816 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
Yield 2020 2,98%
Capitalization 187 B 187 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 267 000
Free-Float 74,3%
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 146,26 $
Last Close Price 134,46 $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,78%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramon Luis Laguarta Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hugh F. Johnston Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Rene Lammers Chief Science Officer
Seth Cohen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel Lucius Vasella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEPSICO, INC.-1.62%186 563
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-25.84%20 891
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC-24.86%17 239
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-28.31%9 130
OSOTSPA-3.70%3 765
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.-31.21%3 086
