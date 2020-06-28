Pepsi joining Facebook ad boycott, Fox Business News reports

PepsiCo Inc will stop advertising on Facebook Inc, Fox Business News reported https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/pepsi-facebook-ad-boycott on Sunday, citing sources.

The halt on advertising will run through July and August, the report said. Sources described the move as a "global boycott" on placing Facebook ads, the report said.

PepsiCo did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The food and beverage company joins a growing number of companies pulling ad dollars from Facebook, including ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry's and Unilever PLC.

