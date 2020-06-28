Log in
PEPSICO, INC.

PEPSICO, INC.

(PEP)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pepsi joining Facebook ad boycott, Fox Business News reports

06/28/2020 | 10:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cans of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena

PepsiCo Inc will stop advertising on Facebook Inc, Fox Business News reported https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/pepsi-facebook-ad-boycott on Sunday, citing sources.

The halt on advertising will run through July and August, the report said. Sources described the move as a "global boycott" on placing Facebook ads, the report said.

PepsiCo did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The food and beverage company joins a growing number of companies pulling ad dollars from Facebook, including ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry's and Unilever PLC.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -8.32% 216.08 Delayed Quote.5.28%
PEPSICO, INC. -1.89% 128.93 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
UNILEVER N.V. 0.66% 49.07 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
UNILEVER PLC 1.23% 4519 Delayed Quote.3.87%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67 125 M - -
Net income 2020 7 137 M - -
Net Debt 2020 31 743 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
Yield 2020 3,11%
Capitalization 179 B 179 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 267 000
Free-Float 74,3%
