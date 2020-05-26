PepsiCo : Announces Timing and Availability of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Log in
05/26/2020 | 09:23am EDT

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2020 (ending June 13) financial results and other related information on Monday, July 13, 2020 by posting the following materials and links on the company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors.

  • Press release and 10-Q, each for the 12 and 24 weeks ended June 13, 2020, at approximately 6:00 a.m. EDT
  • Pre-recorded management discussion at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT (which will also be made available on www.youtube.com/Pepsico)
  • Transcript of prepared remarks delivered during the pre-recorded management discussion at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT
  • Live question and answer session for analysts with Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Hugh Johnston, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer at 8:15 a.m. EDT

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Contacts:     

Investors                             

        Media


investor@pepsico.com       

        pepsicomediarelations@pepsico.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-announces-timing-and-availability-of-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-301065162.html

SOURCE PepsiCo


© PRNewswire 2020
