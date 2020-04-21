Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PepsiCo, Inc.    PEP

PEPSICO, INC.

(PEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PepsiCo : Confirms Timing and Updates Logistics for Release of First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today confirmed that it will issue its first quarter 2020 (ended March 21) financial results and other related information on Tuesday, April 28, 2020  by posting the following materials and links on the company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors.

  • Press release and 10-Q, each for the 12 weeks ended March 21, 2020, at approximately 6:00 a.m. EDT
  • Pre-recorded management discussion at approximately 6:15 a.m. EDT (which will also be made available on www.youtube.com/Pepsico)
  • Live question and answer session for analysts with Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Hugh Johnston, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer at 8:15 a.m. EDT

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business.  For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-confirms-timing-and-updates-logistics-for-release-of-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-301044666.html

SOURCE PepsiCo


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PEPSICO, INC.
04:31pPEPSICO : Confirms Timing and Updates Logistics for Release of First Quarter 202..
PR
04/20Coronavirus Closures Extend to Packaged-Food Production
DJ
04/18PEPSICO : Beer may lose its fizz as CO2 supplies go flat during pandemic
RE
04/16PEPSICO INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (f..
AQ
04/16PEPSICO : to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders for 2020 Due to Coronav..
PR
04/06PEPSICO : Uber connects out-of-work U.S. ride-hail drivers to delivery, producti..
RE
04/06PEPSICO : Uber connects out-of-work U.S. ride-hail drivers to delivery, producti..
RE
04/02PEPSICO : Commits More than $45 Million to Combat the Impacts of COVID-19, Provi..
PR
03/26PEPSICO INC : Raised to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
03/25Food Manufacturers Raise Factory Pay
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group