PepsiCo : Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/05/2020

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0225 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 7 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $4.09 per share from $3.82 per share, which will begin with the June 2020 payment. This dividend is payable on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2020. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2020 marks the company's 48th consecutive annual dividend increase.

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business.  For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Cautionary Statement
Statements in this release that are "forward-looking statements" are based on currently available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties. For information on certain factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from our expectations, please see PepsiCo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. PepsiCo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: pepsicomediarelations@pepsico.com

