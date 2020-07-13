Log in
PEPSICO, INC.

PEPSICO, INC.

(PEP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 07/13 01:37:22 pm
137.6350 USD   +2.36%
07:25aPepsiCo Sales Fall, Driven by Beverage Segment -- Update
DJ
06:54aGlobal Markets Gain -- Update
DJ
06:50aPepsiCo Sales Fall, Driven by Beverage Segment
DJ
PepsiCo Sales Fall, Driven by Beverage Segment -- Update

07/13/2020

By Dave Sebastian

PepsiCo Inc. posted lower revenue for the latest quarter as it made less in its main beverage segment, though its snacks sales rose as Covid-19 shelter-in-place measures and closures eased during the period.

The beverage giant on Monday said second-quarter sales fell 3.1% from the prior year to $15.95 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $15.37 billion.

Pepsi's organic revenue, which strips out the effect of currency swings and acquisitions, was off 0.3% for the period.

"As restrictions and closures eased and population mobility improved as the quarter progressed, we [saw] an improvement in our business performance and channel mix dynamics," Chairman and Chief Executive Ramon Laguarta said. "However, the environment has remained volatile and much uncertainty remains about the duration and long-term implications of the pandemic."

Revenue at its North American beverage division, the company's biggest contributor, fell 6.6% to $4.97 billion.

In its Frito-Lay North America division, which makes Doritos, Lays potato chips and other snacks, sales rose 6.6% to $4.27 billion. Sales at Quaker Foods North America rose 23% to $664 million.

PepsiCo's packaged-food unit that sells Aunt Jemima products last month said it would retire the brand because of its origins in racist imagery of Black people amid a national reckoning over racial justice following the killing of George Floyd.

Latin America sales fell 17%, Europe sales fell 9.2% and sales in the Asia-Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and China region rose 9.9%. In Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, sales were off 1.4%.

Net income fell to $1.65 billion, or $1.18 a share, from $2.04 billion, or $1.44 a share, in the comparable quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings were $1.32 a share, ahead of the $1.25 a share analysts were looking for.

The company said it expects a fiscal 2020 revenue and core earnings per share to be hurt by a 3 percentage-point foreign-exchange translation effect.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.36% 465.59 Delayed Quote.-13.63%
PEPSICO, INC. 1.32% 134.46 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.47% 154.23 Delayed Quote.-11.11%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67 351 M - -
Net income 2020 7 141 M - -
Net Debt 2020 31 816 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
Yield 2020 2,98%
Capitalization 187 B 187 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 267 000
Free-Float 74,3%
