PeptiDream : Announces Drug Discovery and Development Agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical

PeptiDream Inc., a public Kanagawa-based biopharmaceutical company
(“PeptiDream”)(TOKYO:4587) announced today that it has entered into a
broad-based multi-target discovery and development agreement with
Osaka-based Santen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., (“Santen”). Under the
agreement, PeptiDream will use its proprietary Peptide Discovery
Platform System (PDPS) technology to identify macrocyclic/constrained
peptides against multiple ophthalmic disease targets of interest
selected by Santen, and to optimize hit peptides into therapeutic
peptides products for such indications. PeptiDream will be responsible
for drug discovery and part of preclinical development aspects, while
Santen will be responsible for preclinical and clinical development of
identified candidates. Santen is a specialized pharmaceutical company
with a singular focus on ophthalmology, a disease area to which
PeptiDream’s constrained peptides have the potential to become ideal
therapeutics.
Under the terms of the agreement, PeptiDream would receive an
undisclosed upfront payment and research funding and is eligible to
receive preclinical, clinical, and commercialization milestone payments
from Santen. In addition, PeptiDream is eligible to receive royalties on
sales of any products that arise from the collaboration.
[Comment from Keiichi Masuya, EVP of PeptiDream]
“We are
extremely excited to be joining forces with Santen, a leader in the area
of ophthalmic disease treatments. Within the very broad
therapeutic potential of our constrained peptides, we believe our
constrained peptides are ideally suited for the treatment of eye
disease, and this deal represents one of our broadest discovery and
development agreements to date, with PeptiDream responsible for all
early drug discovery and preclinical development, before passing
candidates to Santen for preclinical development and clinical trials.”
In the past eight years, PeptiDream has established funded discovery
collaborations with 18 of the leading pharmaceutical companies; Amgen,
AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis,
Mitsubishi Tanabe, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ,
USA, Sanofi, Teijin, Kyorin, Ipsen, Genentech, Shionogi, Asahi Kasei,
Janssen, and Bayer all of which are active and ongoing. In addition,
PeptiDream has transferred its PDPS discovery platform for broad use to
Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Novartis, Lilly, Genentech, Shionogi, and Merck
(Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth NJ, USA).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006299/en/