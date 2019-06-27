Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Peptidream Inc    4587   JP3836750004

PEPTIDREAM INC

(4587)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PeptiDream : Announces New Peptide Drug Conjugate (“PDC”) Collaboration Agreement with Novartis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 10:06pm EDT

PeptiDream Inc., a public Kanagawa-based biopharmaceutical company (“PeptiDream”)(TOKYO:4587) announced today a new Peptide Drug Conjugate “PDC” collaboration agreement with Swiss-based Novartis (“Novartis”). Under the agreement, PeptiDream will use its proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) technology for the identification of novel macrocyclic/constrained peptides for use as PDCs against multiple targets of interest selected by Novartis. Novartis will have exclusive rights to the program peptides for radionuclide payloads/conjugates and certain small molecule payloads/conjugates, for both therapeutic and diagnostic uses.

Under the terms of the agreement, PeptiDream will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, R&D funding payments, and is eligible to receive additional pre-clinical, clinical, approval, and commercial sales milestones, as well as royalties on future sales of any commercialized products resulting from the collaboration.

The long standing macrocyclic peptide discovery alliance between the companies was originally initiated in 2012 and has been extended/amended/expanded multiple times since, including a non-exclusive license to PeptiDream’s PDPS technology in 2015.

[Comment from Patrick Reid, CEO of PeptiDream Inc]
“We are extremely excited to be working with Novartis on peptide drug conjugates, specifically on peptide-radionuclide conjugates, in which Novartis is one of the leading companies in the space. Our macrocyclic/constrained peptides are ideal for the delivery of conjugated payloads, either therapeutic or diagnostic, specifically to the targeted cells/tissues and we believe this partnership has the potential to bring a number of first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutics and their companion diagnostics to patients worldwide.”

About PeptiDream Inc.
PeptiDream Inc. is a public (Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section 4587) biopharmaceutical company founded in 2006 employing our proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS), a state-of-the-art highly versatile discovery platform which enables the production of highly diverse (trillions) non-standard peptide libraries with high efficiency, for the identification of highly potent and selective hit candidates, which then can be developed into peptide-based or small molecule-based therapeutics. PeptiDream aspires to be a world leader in drug discovery and development to address unmet medical needs and improve the quality of life of patients worldwide. For further information, please visit www.peptidream.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEPTIDREAM INC
10:06pPEPTIDREAM : Announces New Peptide Drug Conjugate (“PDC”) Collaborat..
BU
01/30SanBio's crash causes margin calls, drags down Japan's start-up market
RE
01/24SHIONOGI : Announces Agreements on Collaborative Research with PeptiDream for Ne..
AQ
2018PEPTIDREAM : Announces Drug Discovery and Development Agreement with Santen Phar..
BU
2018PEPTIDREAM : Announces the Appointment of Dr. Kiyofumi Kaneshiro to the Manageme..
BU
2017PEPTIDREAM : Announces Discovery Collaboration Agreement with Bayer
BU
2017PEPTIDREAM : Announces Licensing of Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) Tec..
BU
2017PEPTIDREAM : Announces Discovery Collaboration Agreement With Janssen
BU
2016PEPTIDREAM : Announces License of PDPS Technology to Genentech
BU
2016PEPTIDREAM : Achieves Milestone for Initiation of Clinical Development for Brist..
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 8 802 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 3 570 M
Finance 2019 7 145 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 186,64
P/E ratio 2020 121,41
EV / Sales 2019 75,0x
EV / Sales 2020 53,6x
Capitalization 668 B
Chart PEPTIDREAM INC
Duration : Period :
Peptidream Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPTIDREAM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6 217  JPY
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Crawford Reid President & Representative Director
Kiichi Kubota Chairman
Keiichi Masuya Director, Manager-Research & Development
Hiroaki Suga Outside Director
Michio Sasaoka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEPTIDREAM INC26.42%6 195
GILEAD SCIENCES6.60%84 787
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.21%45 503
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-18.32%33 304
GENMAB9.41%10 985
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC223.65%10 289
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About