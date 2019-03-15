Per Aarsleff A/S : Aarsleff enters into agreement with Copenhagen Airport

15.03.2019
Today, Aarsleff has signed a contract for design and planning of the Terminal 3 expansion of Copenhagen Airport.
The contract is a so-called co-creation process carried out as a collaboration between Per Aarsleff A/S, Cowi A/S, Zeso Architects and Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects and has a term of approx. one year.
Subsequently, Copenhagen Airport may choose to enter into a contract with Aarsleff for the execution work based on the developed project. The signed contract for the co-creation process has a value of DKK 120 million.
Disclaimer
Per Aarsleff A/S published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 09:43:08 UTC