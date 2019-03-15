Per Aarsleff A/S : Aarsleff enters into agreement with Copenhagen Airport

15.03.2019

Today, Aarsleff has signed a contract for design and planning of the Terminal 3 expansion of Copenhagen Airport.

The contract is a so-called co-creation process carried out as a collaboration between Per Aarsleff A/S, Cowi A/S, Zeso Architects and Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects and has a term of approx. one year.

Subsequently, Copenhagen Airport may choose to enter into a contract with Aarsleff for the execution work based on the developed project. The signed contract for the co-creation process has a value of DKK 120 million.