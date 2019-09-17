Log in
Per Aarsleff A/S : Financial calendar 2019/20

0
09/17/2019 | 07:17am EDT

17.09.2019 - Company announcement

Per Aarsleff Holding A/S's financial calendar for 2019/20 is as follows:

  • 18 December 2019 Annual report for the financial year 2018/19.
  • 30 January 2020 Annual general meeting at the Group headquarters, Hasselager Allé 5, 8260 Viby J, at 15:00.
  • 4 February 2020 Dividend paid to shareholders for the financial year 2018/19.
  • 26 February 2020 Interim financial report for the period 1 October 2019-31 December 2019.
  • 27 May 2020 Interim financial report for the period 1 October 2019-31 March 2020.
  • 25 August 2020 Interim financial report for the period 1 October 2019-30 June 2020.
  • 21 December 2020 Annual report for the financial year 2019/20.

Immediately after their release, the announcements will be available at www.aarsleff.com.

Disclaimer

Per Aarsleff A/S published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 11:16:01 UTC
