Per Aarsleff A/S : Financial calendar 2019/20

17.09.2019 - Company announcement

Per Aarsleff Holding A/S's financial calendar for 2019/20 is as follows:

18 December 2019 Annual report for the financial year 2018/19.

30 January 2020 Annual general meeting at the Group headquarters, Hasselager Allé 5, 8260 Viby J, at 15:00.

4 February 2020 Dividend paid to shareholders for the financial year 2018/19.

26 February 2020 Interim financial report for the period 1 October 2019-31 December 2019.

27 May 2020 Interim financial report for the period 1 October 2019-31 March 2020.

25 August 2020 Interim financial report for the period 1 October 2019-30 June 2020.

21 December 2020 Annual report for the financial year 2019/20.

Immediately after their release, the announcements will be available at www.aarsleff.com.