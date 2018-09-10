Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Per Aarsleff Holding A/S    PAAL B   DK0060700516

PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S (PAAL B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buy-back week 36

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 01:12pm CEST

10.09.2018 - Company announcement

On 3 September 2018, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 14 of 31 August 2018. According to the programme, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will in the period until 2 November 2018 buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 30 million and a maximum of 104,359 B shares. The share buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with the Safe Harbour rules of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Trading day

Number of shares

Average
purchase price

Value, DKK

1: 3 September 2018

9,300

257.50

2,394,750

2: 4 September 2018

5,250

255.90

1,343,500

3: 5 September 2018

9,000

254.54

2,290,828

4: 6 September 2018

9,000

254.67

2,292,040

5: 7 September 2018

9,000

254.50

2,290,518

Accumulated for trading day 1-5

41,550

255.39

10,611,636

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buy-back programme.

Read more

Week 36 Share repurchase specification

Disclaimer

Per Aarsleff A/S published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 11:11:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
01:12pPER AARSLEFF A/S : Share buy-back week 36
PU
12:52pPER AARSLEFF A/S : announces transactions carried out under the current share bu..
AQ
09/04PER AARSLEFF A/S : Holding as launches share buy-back programme
AQ
08/31PER AARSLEFF A/S : launches share buy-back programme
PU
08/31PER AARSLEFF A/S : launches share buy-back programme in accordance with the "saf..
AQ
08/31PER AARSLEFF A/S : Aarsleff to build the Carlsberg City’s tallest resident..
AQ
08/30PER AARSLEFF A/S : Change of general manager in per aarsleff holding a/s
AQ
08/28PER AARSLEFF A/S : Interim report for the period 1 october-31 december 2017
PU
08/28PER AARSLEFF A/S : Interim financial report for the period 1 October 2017-30 Jun..
AQ
08/28PER AARSLEFF A/S : Change of general manager in Per Aarsleff Holding A/S
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 11 837 M
EBIT 2018 483 M
Net income 2018 350 M
Finance 2018 81,5 M
Yield 2018 2,06%
P/E ratio 2018 14,83
P/E ratio 2019 12,86
EV / Sales 2018 0,45x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 5 432 M
Chart PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
Duration : Period :
Per Aarsleff Holding A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 290  DKK
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ebbe Malte Iversen General Manager
Andreas Lundby Chairman
John Szygenda Chief Financial Officer
Mogens Vedel Hestbæk Group Chief Financial Officer
Peter Arndrup Poulsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S30.43%842
VINCI-5.77%55 330
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-19.91%31 665
LARSEN & TOUBRO6.79%26 201
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-17.15%24 303
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-14.42%23 139
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.