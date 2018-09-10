Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buy-back week 36

10.09.2018 - Company announcement

On 3 September 2018, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 14 of 31 August 2018. According to the programme, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will in the period until 2 November 2018 buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 30 million and a maximum of 104,359 B shares. The share buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with the Safe Harbour rules of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Trading day Number of shares Average

purchase price Value, DKK 1: 3 September 2018 9,300 257.50 2,394,750 2: 4 September 2018 5,250 255.90 1,343,500 3: 5 September 2018 9,000 254.54 2,290,828 4: 6 September 2018 9,000 254.67 2,292,040 5: 7 September 2018 9,000 254.50 2,290,518 Accumulated for trading day 1-5 41,550 255.39 10,611,636

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buy-back programme.

