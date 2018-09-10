Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buy-back week 36

10.09.2018 - Company announcement
On 3 September 2018, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 14 of 31 August 2018. According to the programme, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will in the period until 2 November 2018 buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 30 million and a maximum of 104,359 B shares. The share buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with the Safe Harbour rules of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
|
Trading day
|
Number of shares
|
Average
purchase price
|
Value, DKK
|
1: 3 September 2018
|
9,300
|
257.50
|
2,394,750
|
2: 4 September 2018
|
5,250
|
255.90
|
1,343,500
|
3: 5 September 2018
|
9,000
|
254.54
|
2,290,828
|
4: 6 September 2018
|
9,000
|
254.67
|
2,292,040
|
5: 7 September 2018
|
9,000
|
254.50
|
2,290,518
|
Accumulated for trading day 1-5
|
41,550
|
255.39
|
10,611,636
See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buy-back programme.
Read more
Week 36 Share repurchase specification
Disclaimer
Per Aarsleff A/S published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 11:11:09 UTC