Perceptron Named 2020 Automotive News PACE Award Finalist for AccuSite Optical Tracking Technology

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP), a leading global provider of 3D automated metrology solutions and coordinate measuring machines, today announced its AccuSite® Optical Tracking technology is a finalist for the Automotive News PACE Awards. Conducting the PACE Awards for 26 years, Automotive News recognizes suppliers for their advancement of automotive technologies and processes with proven success in the market.



“We are excited to once again be recognized by the Automotive News judging committee as a finalist,” said Dave Watza, CEO for Perceptron. “This finalist nomination validates Perceptron’s ability to continuously improve, develop and deliver innovative, market-driven solutions to help our customers find and solve problems on the plant floor. Many of our customers were able to see our AccuSite product in action on several demonstration systems during our customer open house this past week. Our successful launch of AccuSite to the global manufacturing market provides the first ‘zero-compromise’ plant floor robotic measurement solution.”

Perceptron has combined almost 40 years of metrology, customer input and manufacturing experience to create a truly absolute robotic measurement solution. As the Helix®evo sensor scans various features on the part within the manufacturing line, the AccuSite tracker instantly locates the sensor’s exact position and orientation in space. The AccuSite option eliminates all mechanical drift and temperature inﬂuence from the measurement results, without markers or other part preparation and within measurement cycle time.

Perceptron is one of 28 automotive supplier finalists and winners that will be announced on March 23, 2020, in Detroit. Additional information about Automotive News PACE Awards program is available at paceaward.com.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) develops, produces and sells a comprehensive range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and 3D scanning. Products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines, laser scanning and advanced analysis software. Global automotive, aerospace and other manufacturing companies rely on Perceptron’s metrology solutions to assist in managing their complex manufacturing processes to improve quality, shorten product launch times and reduce costs. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, USA, Perceptron has subsidiary operations in Brazil, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Slovakia, Spain and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.perceptron.com.

