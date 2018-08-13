PGR: PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Market speculation: No reason to exercise caution Market speculation: No reason to exercise caution PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1994/006026/06) Share code: PGR ISIN: ZAE000078127 ('Peregrine' or 'the company') MARKET SPECULATION: NO REASON TO EXERCISE CAUTION The company has been informed that there may be market speculation regarding a possible transaction that may entail an offer to its shareholders. This announcement is intended to provide shareholders with clarity regarding any such market speculation. From time to time, the company is approached by or has discussions with third parties expressing interest in a corporate transaction with Peregrine or any of its major subsidiaries. The company will then maintain confidentiality for a limited period of time and will provide information to shareholders only if and when a firm intention to make an offer to Peregrine or its shareholders becomes sufficiently certain. In circumstances where the board of directors considers that there is sufficient certainty of an offer, that the necessary degree of confidentiality of any price sensitive information cannot be maintained or that such confidentiality has or may have been breached, the company will advise its shareholders to exercise caution. If the company were to receive notice of a firm intention to make an offer to its shareholders, it would announce the details without delay. At present, the company has no reason to advise shareholders to exercise caution when trading in Peregrine securities. 13 August 2018 Corporate advisor and joint sponsor to Peregrine Java Capital Joint sponsor to Peregrine Deloitte & Touche Sponsor Services Date: 13/08/2018 08:50:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.