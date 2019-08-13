Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Peregrine Holdings Limited    PGRJ   ZAE000078127

PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(PGRJ)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PGR: PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Withdrawal of cautionary announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 03:07am EDT
PGR: PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Withdrawal of cautionary announcement
Withdrawal of cautionary announcement

PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1994/006026/06)
Share code: PGR ISIN: ZAE000078127
('Peregrine' or 'the company')


WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT


Shareholders are referred to the cautionary announcement released on SENS on 15 July 2019 and in the
press on 16 July 2019 and are advised that the company has terminated the discussions referenced in such
announcement.

Accordingly, caution is no longer required to be exercised when dealing in the company's securities.

13 August 2019


Corporate advisor and joint sponsor to Peregrine
Java Capital

Joint sponsor to Peregrine
Deloitte & Touche Sponsor Services (Proprietary) Limited

Date: 13/08/2019 08:30:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Peregrine Holdings Limited published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 07:06:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:07aPGR : PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Withdrawal of cautionary announcement
PU
08/05South Africa's rand hits 7-week low as trade tensions heat up
RE
07/31PGR : PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED - No change statement, notice of annual general..
PU
07/31PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/29South Africa's rand steady; focus on unemployment, trade data
RE
07/19South Africa's rand rallies after central bank cuts rates
RE
07/15PGR : PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Cautionary announcement
PU
07/10South Africa's rand firms on Powell's remarks, Kganyago reappointment
RE
06/21PEREGRINE : headline earnings per share fall 7%
AQ
06/21PEREGRINE : headline earnings per share fall 7%
AQ
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 1 807 M
EBIT 2020 581 M
Net income 2020 379 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,67%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,68x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,11x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,02x
Capitalization 3 820 M
Chart PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Peregrine Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 24,36  ZAR
Last Close Price 18,80  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Eric Katz Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sean Alan Melnick Non-Executive Chairman
Claire Coward Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Pauline Goetsch Non-Executive Director
Bernad Clive Beaver Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED0.11%249
BLACKROCK INC5.99%67 521
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-5.84%43 183
UBS GROUP-14.02%39 616
STATE STREET CORPORATION-16.03%19 732
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION7.01%19 222
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group