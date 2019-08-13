PGR: PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Withdrawal of cautionary announcement Withdrawal of cautionary announcement PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1994/006026/06) Share code: PGR ISIN: ZAE000078127 ('Peregrine' or 'the company') WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT Shareholders are referred to the cautionary announcement released on SENS on 15 July 2019 and in the press on 16 July 2019 and are advised that the company has terminated the discussions referenced in such announcement. Accordingly, caution is no longer required to be exercised when dealing in the company's securities. 13 August 2019 Corporate advisor and joint sponsor to Peregrine Java Capital Joint sponsor to Peregrine Deloitte & Touche Sponsor Services (Proprietary) Limited Date: 13/08/2019 08:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.