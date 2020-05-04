Perfect : POSTPONEMENT OF THE PUBLICATION OF THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT AND OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

LAUSANNE, APRIL 30, 2020,

PERFECT HOLDING SA PUBLISHES THE FOLLOWING AD HOC DISCLOSURE:

POSTPONEMENT OF THE PUBLICATION OF THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT AND OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Perfect Holding SA announces that it will postpone the publication of its 2019 annual report from April 30, 2020 to May 28, 2020 and the date of its annual general meeting from May 29, 2020 to June 26, 2020.

As a result of the occurrence shortly before the finalisation of the 2019 annual report of an unexpected development which could have a potentially material impact on the 2019 year-end closing, the Board of directors has decided that it would be preferable to delay the publication of the Company's annual report in order to assess the situation and the possible impact, if any, of this post-closing development on its 2019 financial statements.

The Company has therefore submitted to SIX Exchange Regulation AG an application for an extension of the deadline to publish its 2019 annual report until May 28, 2020. On April 29, 2020, SIX Exchange Regulation AG has granted an extension and inter alia decided as follows:

"I. The exemption application of Perfect Holding SA (Issuer) dated 28 April 2020 requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2019 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 28 May 2020 at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):

SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading of the registered shares of the Issuer in case its 2019 annual report is not published in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]) and not filed with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Thursday, 28 May 2020, 11.59 pm CET, at the latest. Perfect Holding SA is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) concerning this decision until Monday, 4 May 2020, 7:30 am CET, at the latest. The notice must contain: the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision, placed in a prominent position;

the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2019 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG;

the unaudited key figures such as net revenues, EBITDA, EBIT, profit/loss, balance sheet total, equity etc. for the annual results 2019."

As a result of the deferral of the publication of its 2019 annual report, the Board of directors has also decided to postpone the date of the Company's annual general meeting from May 29, 2020 to June 26, 2020.

For the year 2019, the key unaudited consolidated results of Perfect Holding SA were revenues of CHF 17.3 million (CHF 16.2 million in 2018), loss before exceptional result, interest, taxes and depreciation of CHF 0.9 million (CHF 0.8 million in 2018) and negative net operating cash flow of CHF 0.7 million (CHF 0.7 million in 2018).

