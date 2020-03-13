Perfectech International : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PERFECTECH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(威 發 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司*) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00765)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Perfectech International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 30 March 2020, Monday, for the purpose of approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the publication of the same on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company. The Board would also consider recommending the payment of a final dividend, if any, for the year ended 31 December 2019.

By order of the Board

Perfectech International Holdings Limited

Gao Xiaorui

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board is composed of Mr. Li Shaohua and Mr. Poon Wai Yip, Albert as executive Directors, Mr. Gao Xiaorui as non-executive Director and Mr. Lam Tak Leung, Mr. Lau Shu Yan and Mr. Xie Xiaohong as independent non-executive Directors

* for identification purpose only