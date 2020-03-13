Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Perfectech International Holdings Limited    765   BMG7004C1073

PERFECTECH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITE

(765)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/11
1.1 HKD   0.00%
12:24aPERFECTECH INTERNATIONAL : Notification of board meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perfectech International : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 12:24am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PERFECTECH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(威 發 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司*) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00765)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Perfectech International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 30 March 2020, Monday, for the purpose of approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the publication of the same on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company. The Board would also consider recommending the payment of a final dividend, if any, for the year ended 31 December 2019.

By order of the Board

Perfectech International Holdings Limited

Gao Xiaorui

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board is composed of Mr. Li Shaohua and Mr. Poon Wai Yip, Albert as executive Directors, Mr. Gao Xiaorui as non-executive Director and Mr. Lam Tak Leung, Mr. Lau Shu Yan and Mr. Xie Xiaohong as independent non-executive Directors

* for identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Perfectech International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 04:22:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PERFECTECH INTERNATIONAL H
12:24aPERFECTECH INTERNATIONAL : Notification of board meeting
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 343 M
Chart PERFECTECH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Perfectech International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,05  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shao Hua Li Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Rui Gao Chairman
Leung Tak Ho Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Wai Yip Poon Executive Director
Shu Yan Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERFECTECH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%46
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-11.49%12 781
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-2.07%11 498
HASBRO, INC.-49.07%8 621
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-9.87%8 330
MATTEL-41.70%3 104
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group