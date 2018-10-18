Perficient : Announces Formation of a Dedicated Digital Health Service Line

Perficient,
Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital
transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large
enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced the
formation of Perficient’s dedicated Digital Health service line, which
is focused on building and enabling digital business models and
capabilities for the healthcare industry in three domains – engagement,
delivery of care, and data and insights. By bolstering its expertise and
offerings in digital health transformation across the enterprise,
Perficient will better support clients’ needs in building and deploying
innovative solutions in the rapidly changing healthcare technology
market.
Healthcare organizations are challenged with delivering positive
experiences across patient and member journeys from engagement to
treatment while also optimizing clinical outcomes and operational
processes. The need to improve healthcare operations and outcomes makes
every critical, strategic imperative in healthcare an opportunity to
drive digital health. Payers, providers, and pharma companies must adapt
or face disruption.
“Research suggests that more than a third of healthcare consumer
interactions will be digitally executed outside traditional settings in
the next five years, while the remaining two-thirds will gravitate to
digitally coordinated, ‘real-time’ health systems,” said David Allen,
Perficient’s director of Digital Health. “The healthcare market must
push the boundaries of its traditional healthcare models if it wants to
drive more affordable and accessible care, meet the demands of
consumers, patients and members with more personalized experiences, and
innovate new products and channels to serve customers’ needs.”
To address these challenges, Perficient has identified three specific
areas to help healthcare organizations navigate their digital health
transformation and deliver on the promise of better value and even
better outcomes for their patients, members and overall business.
Perficient’s Digital Health focus areas include:
-
Engagement and Experience with patients, members and fellow
professionals, driving more cohesive relationships and in turn
contributing to better outcomes;
-
Coordination and Delivery of Care to and between patients and
caregivers, and between professionals, delivering care in the most
cost-effective and impactful setting or channel; and
-
Insight and Knowledge Improvement in the rapid creation of net
new clinical and operational knowledge accelerated by digital
technology.
Perficient’s Digital Health service line brings together the health
sciences industry expertise and experience of Perficient, and its
digital agency Perficient Digital, which brings end-to-end digital
experience solutions to its customers. It is at this intersection where
healthcare organizations benefit from award-winning strategic design
thinking and storytelling integrated with world-class technology
platform and systems integration expertise.
“Healthcare and life sciences organizations – whether payer, provider or
pharma-focused – all have focused on the personas of the consumer to
meet patient and customer expectations,” continued Allen. “They
need a trusted partner with depth and breadth in strategic consulting,
coupled with the innovative spirit of a boutique, to deliver on the
expectations and requirements of their end-users. Perficient sits right
in that sweet spot. Quite simply, our competitive advantage is the fact
that we are flexible, scalable and have the best talent on our teams.”
Digital Health Improves Patient Care Delivery through Cognitive
Solutions
Through its Digital Health capabilities, Perficient helped a leading
healthcare management team identify moderate to high-risk patients when
critical care data was inaccessible. Perficient implemented an IBM
Watson-based solution to surface symptoms, diseases, disorders, and
relevant medications previously unavailable from structured data in its
electronic health records. As a result, the accuracy of patient
identification has increased from 51 percent to 92 percent.
Dignity Health Drives Digital Customer Experiences and
Personalized Patient Engagement
Together, Perficient and Dignity Health, one of the nation’s largest
healthcare systems with 40 hospitals in Arizona, California, and Nevada,
partnered to engage each consumer and patient to streamline both patient
and provider experiences.
Dignity Health and Perficient built a “Find
a Doctor” website that allows consumers to find
providers and schedule appointments easily. In addition, the team
launched the My
Home web experience, which allows patients to build
their health team, map relevant locations, pay bills, schedule
appointments, request prescription refills, access clinical information,
and securely message with their provider – all from one place.
In drawing upon its deep understanding of the healthcare industry and
extensive technical capabilities, Perficient was able to architect and
develop a solution that provides relevant information and content when
and where Dignity
Health’s patients prefer.
“As companies continue their digital transformation efforts to adopt
more customer-centered business models, they are learning that
industry-focused strategies and innovations are critical for real
competitive advantage,” said Jim Hertzfeld, Perficient’s Digital Chief
Strategist. “The healthcare industry is no exception. The most
successful digital strategies are those that consider the entire
end-to-end journey from the front-end, consumer experience all the way
through the patient journey, aligned with backend clinical solutions.
Understanding your customers’ needs and wants, and investing in the
digital technologies, systems and processes to meet those expectations
will allow today’s healthcare organizations to deliver seamless,
personalized experiences that drive better health outcomes and improve
patient care.”
Connect with Our Experts
Perficient’s healthcare and life sciences industry experts are dedicated
to helping organizations transform and evolve with today’s consumer
demands through technology solutions that improve clinical, financial
and operational efficiency while dealing with regulatory reform and
driving innovation.
Our Perficient Digital team comprises more than 350 digital and brand
strategists, designers, marketers, data analysts, and developers who
blend the strategic imagination of a digital agency with the deep
technical acumen of Perficient’s established consultancy to deliver
exceptional customer experiences.
Connect with Perficient’s healthcare and life sciences industry experts
and thought leaders through the Perficient
and Perficient
Digital blogs and on Twitter: @Perficient
and @PRFTDigital.
About Perficient
Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving
Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With
unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative
capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient
Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding
digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Our
work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow
and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners;
and reduce costs. Perficient's professionals serve clients from a
network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India
and China. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a
member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index.
Perficient is an award-winning Platinum Level IBM business partner, a
Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an
Oracle Platinum Partner, an Adobe Premier Partner, and a Gold Salesforce
Consulting Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not
purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other
forward-looking information related to financial results and business
outlook for 2018. Those statements are subject to known and unknown
risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual
results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements.
The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent,
belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company
and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect
our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially.
Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially
different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not
limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our
annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.
