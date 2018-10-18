Perficient : Announces Formation of a Dedicated Digital Health Service Line

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced the formation of Perficient’s dedicated Digital Health service line, which is focused on building and enabling digital business models and capabilities for the healthcare industry in three domains – engagement, delivery of care, and data and insights. By bolstering its expertise and offerings in digital health transformation across the enterprise, Perficient will better support clients’ needs in building and deploying innovative solutions in the rapidly changing healthcare technology market.

Healthcare organizations are challenged with delivering positive experiences across patient and member journeys from engagement to treatment while also optimizing clinical outcomes and operational processes. The need to improve healthcare operations and outcomes makes every critical, strategic imperative in healthcare an opportunity to drive digital health. Payers, providers, and pharma companies must adapt or face disruption.

“Research suggests that more than a third of healthcare consumer interactions will be digitally executed outside traditional settings in the next five years, while the remaining two-thirds will gravitate to digitally coordinated, ‘real-time’ health systems,” said David Allen, Perficient’s director of Digital Health. “The healthcare market must push the boundaries of its traditional healthcare models if it wants to drive more affordable and accessible care, meet the demands of consumers, patients and members with more personalized experiences, and innovate new products and channels to serve customers’ needs.”

To address these challenges, Perficient has identified three specific areas to help healthcare organizations navigate their digital health transformation and deliver on the promise of better value and even better outcomes for their patients, members and overall business.

Perficient’s Digital Health focus areas include:

Engagement and Experience with patients, members and fellow professionals, driving more cohesive relationships and in turn contributing to better outcomes;

with patients, members and fellow professionals, driving more cohesive relationships and in turn contributing to better outcomes; Coordination and Delivery of Care to and between patients and caregivers, and between professionals, delivering care in the most cost-effective and impactful setting or channel; and

to and between patients and caregivers, and between professionals, delivering care in the most cost-effective and impactful setting or channel; and Insight and Knowledge Improvement in the rapid creation of net new clinical and operational knowledge accelerated by digital technology.

Perficient’s Digital Health service line brings together the health sciences industry expertise and experience of Perficient, and its digital agency Perficient Digital, which brings end-to-end digital experience solutions to its customers. It is at this intersection where healthcare organizations benefit from award-winning strategic design thinking and storytelling integrated with world-class technology platform and systems integration expertise.

“Healthcare and life sciences organizations – whether payer, provider or pharma-focused – all have focused on the personas of the consumer to meet patient and customer expectations,” continued Allen. “They need a trusted partner with depth and breadth in strategic consulting, coupled with the innovative spirit of a boutique, to deliver on the expectations and requirements of their end-users. Perficient sits right in that sweet spot. Quite simply, our competitive advantage is the fact that we are flexible, scalable and have the best talent on our teams.”

Digital Health Improves Patient Care Delivery through Cognitive Solutions

Through its Digital Health capabilities, Perficient helped a leading healthcare management team identify moderate to high-risk patients when critical care data was inaccessible. Perficient implemented an IBM Watson-based solution to surface symptoms, diseases, disorders, and relevant medications previously unavailable from structured data in its electronic health records. As a result, the accuracy of patient identification has increased from 51 percent to 92 percent.

Dignity Health Drives Digital Customer Experiences and Personalized Patient Engagement

Together, Perficient and Dignity Health, one of the nation’s largest healthcare systems with 40 hospitals in Arizona, California, and Nevada, partnered to engage each consumer and patient to streamline both patient and provider experiences.

Dignity Health and Perficient built a “Find a Doctor” website that allows consumers to find providers and schedule appointments easily. In addition, the team launched the My Home web experience, which allows patients to build their health team, map relevant locations, pay bills, schedule appointments, request prescription refills, access clinical information, and securely message with their provider – all from one place.

In drawing upon its deep understanding of the healthcare industry and extensive technical capabilities, Perficient was able to architect and develop a solution that provides relevant information and content when and where Dignity Health’s patients prefer.

“As companies continue their digital transformation efforts to adopt more customer-centered business models, they are learning that industry-focused strategies and innovations are critical for real competitive advantage,” said Jim Hertzfeld, Perficient’s Digital Chief Strategist. “The healthcare industry is no exception. The most successful digital strategies are those that consider the entire end-to-end journey from the front-end, consumer experience all the way through the patient journey, aligned with backend clinical solutions. Understanding your customers’ needs and wants, and investing in the digital technologies, systems and processes to meet those expectations will allow today’s healthcare organizations to deliver seamless, personalized experiences that drive better health outcomes and improve patient care.”

Connect with Our Experts

Perficient’s healthcare and life sciences industry experts are dedicated to helping organizations transform and evolve with today’s consumer demands through technology solutions that improve clinical, financial and operational efficiency while dealing with regulatory reform and driving innovation.

Our Perficient Digital team comprises more than 350 digital and brand strategists, designers, marketers, data analysts, and developers who blend the strategic imagination of a digital agency with the deep technical acumen of Perficient’s established consultancy to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Connect with Perficient’s healthcare and life sciences industry experts and thought leaders through the Perficient and Perficient Digital blogs and on Twitter: @Perficient and @PRFTDigital.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Our work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient's professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Adobe Premier Partner, and a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2018. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005653/en/