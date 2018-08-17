Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Perficient, Inc.    PRFT

PERFICIENT, INC. (PRFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/17 10:00:00 pm
27.14 USD   +0.44%
08:45pPERFICIENT : Company Profile for Perficient
BU
08/03PERFICIENT (NAS : PRFT) reported earnings of $0.38 per share beating..
AQ
08/02PERFICIENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Perficient : Company Profile for Perficient

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 08:45pm CEST

Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Our work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient's professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Adobe Premier Partner, and a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

 
Company: Perficient
 
Headquarters Address: 555 Maryville University Drive
St. Louis, MO 63141
 
Main Telephone: 314-930-2900
 
Website:

www.perficient.com

 
Ticker: PRFT(NASDAQ)
 
Type of Organization: Public
 
Industry: Consulting
 
Earnings Release Dates: 1st Quarter: May 1, 2018
2nd Quarter: August 2, 2018
 
Key Executives: CEO: Jeffrey Davis
COO: Kathy Henely
CFO: Paul Martin
 
Public Relations
Contact: Ann Higby
Phone:

314-219-8836

Email:

ann.higby@perficient.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PERFICIENT, INC.
08:45pPERFICIENT : Company Profile for Perficient
BU
08/03PERFICIENT (NASDAQ : PRFT) reported earnings of $0.38 per share beating Walls St..
AQ
08/02PERFICIENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
08/02PERFICIENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02PERFICIENT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
08/02PERFICIENT, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/02PERFICIENT : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
07/17PERFICIENT, INC. (NASDAQ : PRFT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
AQ
07/16PERFICIENT INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
07/16PERFICIENT : Acquires Stone Temple Consulting
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) CEO Jeffrey Davis on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
08/02Perficient, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/02Perficient beats by $0.01, misses on revenue 
07/16Perficient acquires Stone Temple Consulting 
05/01Perficient's (PRFT) CEO Jeffrey Davis on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 499 M
EBIT 2018 69,8 M
Net income 2018 25,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 36,51
P/E ratio 2019 33,36
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,87x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,76x
Capitalization 934 M
Chart PERFICIENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Perficient, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERFICIENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey S. Davis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn J. Henely Chief Operating Officer
Paul E. Martin Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
David S. Lundeen Independent Director
Ralph C. Derrickson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERFICIENT, INC.41.69%935
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.27%130 854
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES48.82%109 308
ACCENTURE6.40%108 679
VMWARE, INC.21.23%61 945
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.52%61 835
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.