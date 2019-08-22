Perficient : Digital Recognized as First Adobe Solution Partner Globally to Achieve Marketo Engage Specialization

Perficient, Inc., (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, announced that its digital agency, Perficient Digital, is the first Adobe solution partner in the world to achieve the Marketo Engage Specialization. This specialization recognizes Perficient for its technical expertise and proven track record of successful Adobe customer implementations and marks the fourth Adobe specialization for Perficient Digital. Previously earned specializations include Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics, and Adobe Advertising Cloud.

Marketo Engage is part of Adobe Experience Cloud, the industry’s only end-to-end solution for experience creation, marketing, advertising, analytics and commerce. Adobe Experience Cloud helps brands deliver consistent, continuous and compelling B2C, B2B and B2E experiences across customer touchpoints and channels. Marketo Engage has been part of the Adobe portfolio for approximately one year, since the close of Adobe’s acquisition of Marketo in 2018.

“Being recognized by Adobe as the first partner to achieve the Marketo Engage Specialization demonstrates our thought leadership and deep capabilities across the platform. We’re proud of our accomplishment and excited to grow our client delivery practice across Marketo Engage and the entire Adobe solution space,” said Andrew Hull, general manager of MarTech Solutions at Perficient Digital. “Our clients can be confident they’re collaborating with one of the leading firms in the worldwide Adobe ecosystem. We’re committed to providing high-quality, repeatable results so companies can grow and quickly adapt to market needs while maximizing their solution investments.”

Perficient Digital recently assisted a leading health insurer to increase its revenue with Marketo Engage. The company sought a marketing automation platform that would help its small marketing team centralize and automate campaigns and scale personalized experiences for thousands of its healthcare customers.

Through its partnership with Perficient Digital, the company transformed its processes, leaning heavily on Marketo Engage Web Personalization and Marketo Engage’s native integration capabilities for its internal systems. The insurer now has unified data across all engagement channels, which allows the company to provide qualified leads for the sales team and deliver more personalized messages to customers and prospects.

“Adobe is thrilled to see Perficient Digital achieve the world’s first Marketo Engage Specialization,” said Marybeth Gonzales, senior director for Partner Development and Programs at Adobe. “Reaching this milestone so soon after the Marketo acquisition is a testament to Perficient Digital’s ongoing commitment, leadership and strong team of strategists and technical experts.”

Perficient Digital is a Marketo Platinum Services provider, an Adobe Gold Partner and helps clients achieve the highest levels of marketing automation maturity in the Marketo Engage platform. Perficient Digital has also implemented Adobe solutions for more than 100 clients, delivering end-to-end, integrated marketing platform solutions that help them realize the full value of Adobe Experience Cloud, comprised of Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Analytics Cloud, and Adobe Advertising Cloud.

