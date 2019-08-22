Perficient : Digital Recognized as First Adobe Solution Partner Globally to Achieve Marketo Engage Specialization

Log in
08/22/2019 | 11:59am EDT

Perficient, Inc., (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, announced that its digital agency, Perficient Digital, is the first Adobe solution partner in the world to achieve the Marketo Engage Specialization. This specialization recognizes Perficient for its technical expertise and proven track record of successful Adobe customer implementations and marks the fourth Adobe specialization for Perficient Digital. Previously earned specializations include Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics, and Adobe Advertising Cloud.

Marketo Engage is part of Adobe Experience Cloud, the industry’s only end-to-end solution for experience creation, marketing, advertising, analytics and commerce. Adobe Experience Cloud helps brands deliver consistent, continuous and compelling B2C, B2B and B2E experiences across customer touchpoints and channels. Marketo Engage has been part of the Adobe portfolio for approximately one year, since the close of Adobe’s acquisition of Marketo in 2018.

“Being recognized by Adobe as the first partner to achieve the Marketo Engage Specialization demonstrates our thought leadership and deep capabilities across the platform. We’re proud of our accomplishment and excited to grow our client delivery practice across Marketo Engage and the entire Adobe solution space,” said Andrew Hull, general manager of MarTech Solutions at Perficient Digital. “Our clients can be confident they’re collaborating with one of the leading firms in the worldwide Adobe ecosystem. We’re committed to providing high-quality, repeatable results so companies can grow and quickly adapt to market needs while maximizing their solution investments.”

Perficient Digital recently assisted a leading health insurer to increase its revenue with Marketo Engage. The company sought a marketing automation platform that would help its small marketing team centralize and automate campaigns and scale personalized experiences for thousands of its healthcare customers.

Through its partnership with Perficient Digital, the company transformed its processes, leaning heavily on Marketo Engage Web Personalization and Marketo Engage’s native integration capabilities for its internal systems. The insurer now has unified data across all engagement channels, which allows the company to provide qualified leads for the sales team and deliver more personalized messages to customers and prospects.

“Adobe is thrilled to see Perficient Digital achieve the world’s first Marketo Engage Specialization,” said Marybeth Gonzales, senior director for Partner Development and Programs at Adobe. “Reaching this milestone so soon after the Marketo acquisition is a testament to Perficient Digital’s ongoing commitment, leadership and strong team of strategists and technical experts.”

Perficient Digital is a Marketo Platinum Services provider, an Adobe Gold Partner and helps clients achieve the highest levels of marketing automation maturity in the Marketo Engage platform. Perficient Digital has also implemented Adobe solutions for more than 100 clients, delivering end-to-end, integrated marketing platform solutions that help them realize the full value of Adobe Experience Cloud, comprised of Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Analytics Cloud, and Adobe Advertising Cloud.

Connect with Perficient experts online by viewing Perficient Digital’s blog, or follow us on Twitter @PRFTDigital.

About Perficient
Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Our work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient’s professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Adobe Premier Partner, and a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2019. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.


© Business Wire 2019
