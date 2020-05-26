Perficient : Names Andrea Lampert as Vice President of People

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that Andrea Lampert has joined the company as Vice President of People. In this role, Lampert will work across the company to support business goals by driving the implementation of strategic HR objectives that focus on the people experience.

"Perficient recognizes that our people are our most valuable asset, each serving as the catalyst behind our continued success," said Jeff Davis, chairman and CEO, Perficient. "We are delighted that Andrea is joining our team in this vital role dedicated to serving our colleagues. Andrea is an innovative and collaborative leader with vast experience spanning from start-up to Fortune 100 companies, including environments of rapid change and growth, both organic and through mergers and acquisitions. I'm confident her experience and expertise will be a tremendous asset to our colleagues across the globe and the ongoing growth of our organization."

A senior executive with more than 18 years of experience leading HR transformation initiatives, Lampert most recently served as the VP of Talent Strategies at BJC HealthCare, one of the largest nonprofit healthcare organizations in the United States. Lampert previously held similar HR leadership positions with other leading companies, including Express Scripts.

"Perficient is a recognized leader in the digital consulting space, and I'm thrilled to be joining a team whose pride for their people is so immediately apparent," said Lampert. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to connect the dots between business objectives, talent strategy, and operational initiatives to further cultivate a culture that challenges and champions great colleagues."

