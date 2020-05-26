Log in
Perficient : Names Andrea Lampert as Vice President of People

05/26/2020 | 10:04am EDT

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that Andrea Lampert has joined the company as Vice President of People. In this role, Lampert will work across the company to support business goals by driving the implementation of strategic HR objectives that focus on the people experience.

"Perficient recognizes that our people are our most valuable asset, each serving as the catalyst behind our continued success," said Jeff Davis, chairman and CEO, Perficient. "We are delighted that Andrea is joining our team in this vital role dedicated to serving our colleagues. Andrea is an innovative and collaborative leader with vast experience spanning from start-up to Fortune 100 companies, including environments of rapid change and growth, both organic and through mergers and acquisitions. I'm confident her experience and expertise will be a tremendous asset to our colleagues across the globe and the ongoing growth of our organization."

A senior executive with more than 18 years of experience leading HR transformation initiatives, Lampert most recently served as the VP of Talent Strategies at BJC HealthCare, one of the largest nonprofit healthcare organizations in the United States. Lampert previously held similar HR leadership positions with other leading companies, including Express Scripts.

"Perficient is a recognized leader in the digital consulting space, and I'm thrilled to be joining a team whose pride for their people is so immediately apparent," said Lampert. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to connect the dots between business objectives, talent strategy, and operational initiatives to further cultivate a culture that challenges and champions great colleagues."

About Perficient

Perficient is a leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Platinum Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, a Sitecore Platinum Partner, and a VMware Authorized Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2020. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.


