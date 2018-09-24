Perficient : Pivotal Names Perficient a Systems Integrator Customer Impact Partner Award Winner for Achievements in Cloud Innovation

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it received a 2018 Systems Integrator Partner of the Year for Customer Impact award from Pivotal Software, Inc. This award, announced today during the Pivotal Partner Summit at SpringOne Platform held in Washington, D.C., recognizes Perficient’s success in delivering complex, innovative solutions for customers on Pivotal’s cloud-native application platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry®(PCF).

With plans to enable over 300 developers using the Pivotal’s Platform Acceleration Lab (PAL), Perficient has expanded its collaboration with Pivotal. PAL is an immersive training experience to learn PCF, microservices architectures, and continuous integration and delivery best practices.

“The speed at which disruption is occurring through technology and across industries, and the impact it has on a global scale, places digital transformation front and center of where companies are focused to deliver on these next generation, software-connected solutions,” said Hari Madamalla, vice president, emerging solutions, Perficient. “We recognized Pivotal as a leader in the enterprise cloud and DevOps market, and since expanding our Pivotal partnership earlier this year, have achieved record results building innovative cloud solutions for our customers.”

“I am delighted to announce that Perficient has received a Systems Integrator Partner of the Year for Customer Impact award," said Nick Cayou, Vice President of Global Ecosystem, Pivotal Software. "The Customer Impact award recognizes partners who have delivered services contributing to notable customer success using Pivotal's offerings."

Today’s consumers are more tech-savvy than ever before and hold high expectations around continuous service improvements, which drives the need for companies to digitally transform their entire organization. For many of these companies, transitioning on-premise enterprise applications to the cloud at startup speeds is a necessity to achieve business goals, and gain competitive advantages.

By using PCF, organizations are developing accelerated go-to-market solutions and rapidly innovating. As organizations embark on their journey with Pivotal, from foundation to final completion, Perficient brings the technology expertise to define the strategy, create a roadmap, and execute complex digital transformations.

Perficient has already completed more than 25 engagements for Pivotal customers across the healthcare, financial services, and automotive industries, including: accelerating innovation in healthcare, modernizing legacy apps in banking, and creating more connected operator experiences in manufacturing.

Accelerating Innovation for Healthcare

With venture-funded startups disrupting the healthcare industry, competition for existing front runners has become fierce. One long-term market leader sought to develop a platform that could drive innovation. Perficient teams partnered with this organization to lead the development of systems around patient, physician, prescriber, member, and other user experiences. Together, Perficient, Pivotal, and the healthcare company overhauled existing IT systems and implemented PCF and virtualization to enable automation and continuous deployment. This resulted in increased organizational agility and delivered modernized technology platforms, enhancing the ability to process, and serve patients through faster development of new applications and services. PCF also reduced time to deployment of new apps with an automated pipeline supported through PCF.

Creating a Faster, Simplified Approach to Legacy App Modernization

The ability to navigate the global economy, especially in the global banking industry, is critical given the high latency, expensive maintenance and difficulty troubleshooting that can exist in many IT departments. A large bank sought to develop simple, cost-effective solutions to digitally transform its IT department and navigate the global financial scene with confidence. Perficient teams executed a platform built on PCF that modernized legacy web applications and monolithic services and created an operational data store important to digital transformation. Together, Perficient, Pivotal, and the bank improved performance by reducing latency, simplified triage of services, and reduced “cookie cutter” code.

Delivering Enhanced Connected Operator Experience

A leading manufacturer wanted to drive a more effective, connected product experience for its customers while also monetizing those connected features. However, the manufacturer’s existing platform relied on disparate legacy systems that lacked a robust user experience. Perficient teams partnered with this multinational manufacturer to develop an API-driven, cloud-native platform built on PCF. We implemented a rigorous, test-driven development approach in combination with continuous integration and delivery practices to streamline future development. This resulted in greater flexibility, speed to market, and development effectiveness. It enables multi-channel connected product capabilities and monetization not previously possible and supports global markets with application monitoring.

“Each of these industry-leading organizations is well positioned to navigate market challenges and experience ongoing success and growth,” said Vishal Rajpal, general manager of Perficient’s cloud platform solutions group. “Having the right PAL experts, who can develop applications at startup speeds, allows Perficient to help customers build transformational software applications and chart a new way forward innovating on the cloud.”

Perficient Expertise in Action at Pivotal SpringOne 2018

In addition to its award-winning cloud-based Pivotal execution expertise, Perficient experts are on hand during SpringOne Platform, September 24-27, 2018, in booth number 13 to discuss their experience in its cloud platform practice, including cloud migration strategy, PAL, microservices-based architectures, and continuous integration and delivery practices.

Perficient’s cloud-native developers and architects help large enterprises rapidly migrate their businesses onto PCF and prototype innovative products and services. Moreover, Perficient’s cloud-native experts provide a tailored approach to meeting its clients’ business objectives such as development of DevOps strategies, development of a Cloud and DevOps Center of Excellence, migration and change management strategy, and on-site developers and consultants.

Find out how to achieve operational excellence with Perficient and Pivotal. For updates throughout the event and after, connect with Perficient’s thought leaders online via Perficient’s blog or connect with us on Twitter: @Perficient.

