Perficient : Pivotal Names Perficient a Systems Integrator Customer Impact Partner Award Winner for Achievements in Cloud Innovation

Perficient,
Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital
transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large
enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it
received a 2018 Systems Integrator Partner of the Year for Customer
Impact award from Pivotal Software, Inc. This award, announced today
during the Pivotal Partner Summit at SpringOne
Platform held in Washington, D.C., recognizes Perficient’s success
in delivering complex, innovative solutions for customers on Pivotal’s
cloud-native application platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry®(PCF).
With plans to enable over 300 developers using the Pivotal’s Platform
Acceleration Lab (PAL), Perficient has expanded its collaboration with
Pivotal. PAL is an immersive training experience to learn PCF,
microservices architectures, and continuous integration and delivery
best practices.
“The speed at which disruption is occurring through technology and
across industries, and the impact it has on a global scale, places
digital transformation front and center of where companies are focused
to deliver on these next generation, software-connected solutions,” said
Hari Madamalla, vice president, emerging solutions, Perficient. “We
recognized Pivotal as a leader in the enterprise cloud and DevOps
market, and since expanding our Pivotal partnership earlier this year,
have achieved record results building innovative cloud solutions for our
customers.”
“I am delighted to announce that Perficient has received a Systems
Integrator Partner of the Year for Customer Impact award," said Nick
Cayou, Vice President of Global Ecosystem, Pivotal Software. "The
Customer Impact award recognizes partners who have delivered services
contributing to notable customer success using Pivotal's offerings."
Today’s consumers are more tech-savvy than ever before and hold high
expectations around continuous service improvements, which drives the
need for companies to digitally transform their entire organization. For
many of these companies, transitioning on-premise enterprise
applications to the cloud at startup speeds is a necessity to achieve
business goals, and gain competitive advantages.
By using PCF, organizations are developing accelerated go-to-market
solutions and rapidly innovating. As organizations embark on their
journey with Pivotal, from foundation to final completion, Perficient
brings the technology expertise to define the strategy, create a
roadmap, and execute complex digital transformations.
Perficient has already completed more than 25 engagements for Pivotal
customers across the healthcare, financial services, and automotive
industries, including: accelerating innovation in healthcare,
modernizing legacy apps in banking, and creating more connected operator
experiences in manufacturing.
Accelerating Innovation for Healthcare
With venture-funded startups disrupting the healthcare industry,
competition for existing front runners has become fierce. One long-term
market leader sought to develop a platform that could drive innovation.
Perficient teams partnered with this organization to lead the
development of systems around patient, physician, prescriber, member,
and other user experiences. Together, Perficient, Pivotal, and the
healthcare company overhauled existing IT systems and implemented PCF
and virtualization to enable automation and continuous deployment. This
resulted in increased organizational agility and delivered modernized
technology platforms, enhancing the ability to process, and serve
patients through faster development of new applications and services.
PCF also reduced time to deployment of new apps with an automated
pipeline supported through PCF.
Creating a Faster, Simplified Approach to Legacy App Modernization
The ability to navigate the global economy, especially in the global
banking industry, is critical given the high latency, expensive
maintenance and difficulty troubleshooting that can exist in many IT
departments. A large bank sought to develop simple, cost-effective
solutions to digitally transform its IT department and navigate the
global financial scene with confidence. Perficient teams executed a
platform built on PCF that modernized legacy web applications and
monolithic services and created an operational data store important to
digital transformation. Together, Perficient, Pivotal, and the bank
improved performance by reducing latency, simplified triage of services,
and reduced “cookie cutter” code.
Delivering Enhanced Connected Operator Experience
A leading manufacturer wanted to drive a more effective, connected
product experience for its customers while also monetizing those
connected features. However, the manufacturer’s existing platform relied
on disparate legacy systems that lacked a robust user experience.
Perficient teams partnered with this multinational manufacturer to
develop an API-driven, cloud-native platform built on PCF. We
implemented a rigorous, test-driven development approach in combination
with continuous integration and delivery practices to streamline future
development. This resulted in greater flexibility, speed to market, and
development effectiveness. It enables multi-channel connected product
capabilities and monetization not previously possible and supports
global markets with application monitoring.
“Each of these industry-leading organizations is well positioned to
navigate market challenges and experience ongoing success and growth,”
said Vishal Rajpal, general manager of Perficient’s cloud platform
solutions group. “Having the right PAL experts, who can develop
applications at startup speeds, allows Perficient to help customers
build transformational software applications and chart a new way forward
innovating on the cloud.”
Perficient Expertise in Action at Pivotal SpringOne 2018
In addition to its award-winning cloud-based Pivotal execution
expertise, Perficient experts are on hand during SpringOne Platform,
September 24-27, 2018, in booth number 13 to discuss their experience in
its cloud platform practice, including cloud migration strategy, PAL,
microservices-based architectures, and continuous integration and
delivery practices.
Perficient’s cloud-native developers and architects help large
enterprises rapidly migrate their businesses onto PCF and prototype
innovative products and services. Moreover, Perficient’s cloud-native
experts provide a tailored approach to meeting its clients’ business
objectives such as development of DevOps strategies, development of a
Cloud and DevOps Center of Excellence, migration and change management
strategy, and on-site developers and consultants.
