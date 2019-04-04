Perficient : Thought Leaders to Demonstrate Extensive Oracle Applications Solutions Expertise at COLLABORATE 19

Perficient,
Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital
transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large
enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it will
serve as an Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG) Star Partner and
exhibitor at COLLABORATE
19, the technology and applications forum for the Oracle community,
held April 7-11 in San Antonio. During COLLABORATE 19, Perficient
thought leaders will lead seven speaking sessions, including a joint
presentation with client Panasonic Avionics, and showcase its extensive
expertise in leveraging Enterprise
Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise
Performance Management (EPM), and Business
Intelligence (BI) to drive digital transformation solutions.
With a heightened focus on deploying modern enterprise applications that
improve time-to-value, CIOs are challenged with developing and executing
comprehensive, forward-looking technology strategies. By utilizing
Oracle’s integrated set of tools for application development and
database development, Perficient delivers cloud, hybrid, and on-premises
implementations to support any development approach, technology
platform, or operating system, helping its clients optimize their
business processes, empower innovation, and institute efficiency and
agility across the organization.
“We’re excited to share our expertise during COLLABORATE 19, and provide
strategic insight for delivery of cloud, hybrid, and on-premises
solutions utilizing Oracle,” said Tom Munley, vice president, Strategy,
Business Transformation and Applications Consulting at Perficient. “With
15 Oracle specializations, more than 3,000 implementations, and
significant investment in training and resources by our team, Perficient
is a go-to, trusted partner for organizations looking to accelerate
their growth and solve complex business challenges.”
Perficient and Panasonic Avionics Take Steps to Streamline Reporting
During COLLABORATE 19, Perficient and Panasonic Avionics will present
how the two teams worked to optimize business processes to meet strict
compliance guidelines while minimizing costs through implementation of
Oracle’s EBS and EPM applications.
In this session, Supporting
USGAAP & IFRS Financial Reporting in One Application, Hanny
Shanar, director, Oracle EPM, Perficient,
and Minh Tran, manager, Financial Systems, Panasonic Avionics
Corporation, will discuss how Panasonic Avionics streamlined its
financial reporting systems to support US GAAP and IFRS in one
application utilizing Oracle EBS Secondary Ledgers and implementing an
Oracle EPM design solution.
Connect with Perficient’s Top Oracle Experts
In addition to its presentation with Panasonic Avionics, several
Perficient subject matter experts will present during six additional
sessions. All times are Central:
-
Mastering
EPM Java API for BI Reporting: This session demonstrates how to
use EPM Java API to extract, load, and consolidate HFM dimension and
fact data for data integration with BI reporting.
Speaker: Daniel
Xiao, senior technical architect, Oracle Business Analytics, Perficient
-
Introduction
to Oracle Big Data in the Cloud: Learn how to start using the
Oracle Cloud service in a technical walk-through session with cost and
capability levels suitable to your use case and the flexibility to
adapt your choices as your requirements change over time.
Speaker: Raghuraman
Syama, senior technical architect, Oracle Business Analytics,
Perficient
-
Modern
Day Accounting: Oracle Solutions for Financial Close Challenges:
This session focuses on three areas where Oracle Hyperion EPM can
improve period close activities, provide tools to generate more
accurate financial information, and save time in performing key tasks,
including: Closing the Books and External Reporting, Periodic
Reconciliations and Managing the Period Close Process.
Speaker:
Matt Hopkins, senior project manager, Oracle EPM, Perficient
-
Imaging
in the Cloud – Make Payables Pay Off!: Out-of-the-box automated
invoice imaging integration provides a hands free, paper free, storage
free process to create payables invoices in Oracle Cloud. Let Oracle
Invoice Imaging solution streamline the invoice data entry and invoice
routing for you.
Speaker: Comakshi Ars, solutions
architect, Oracle ERP Consulting, Perficient
-
Planning
and Budgeting vs. Strategic Modeling in EPBCS: As organizations
build long range plans and short-term budget/forecasts, they derive
either strategic or tactical decisions. This session assesses use
cases for strategic modeling and how it compares to planning and
budgeting in the cloud, and discusses the features and functionality
available for implementing strategic modeling in the cloud.
Speaker: Nandini
Nehru, senior solutions architect, Oracle EPM, Perficient
-
All
About Machine Learning in Oracle Analytics: Business analysts
looking to improve business optimization solutions will learn how
Oracle Analytics can be used as a single tool to connect you to your
various data sources, apply machine learning, and easily build your
story in presentation format.
Speaker: Mazen Manasseh,
director, Oracle Business Analytics, Perficient
Perficient experts also will be at Booth No. 937 during COLLABORATE 19
to discuss how Oracle applications meet customers’ technology needs.
Perficient helps map business processes using Oracle technology so those
processes deliver profitable, customer-centric solutions; help clients
maximize their on-premises solutions; and guide them on their cloud
journeys. Perficient has achieved the Cloud
Select partner and Cloud Excellence implementer designations in
recognition of our expertise in implementing cloud and on-premises
solutions for EPM,
ERP,
and BI,
and we are an Oracle Platinum Partner.
Perficient’s Oracle consultants also are certified to deliver the
official Oracle course curriculum to customers via onsite training
classes. Perficient owns and operates an Oracle
Approved Education Center in partnership with Oracle University.
For information on Perficient’s expertise in Oracle
technologies, follow Perficient experts via its blog
and on Twitter @Perficient.
About Perficient
Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving
Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With
unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative
capabilities, Perficient
and its Perficient
Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding
digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Our
work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow
and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners;
and reduce costs. Perficient’s professionals serve clients from a
network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India
and China. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a
member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index.
Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Premier Partner, Platinum Level IBM
business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold
Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready
Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum
Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005803/en/