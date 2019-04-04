Perficient : Thought Leaders to Demonstrate Extensive Oracle Applications Solutions Expertise at COLLABORATE 19

Perficient to lead seven unique sessions; co-present with client Panasonic Avionics on innovative E-Business Suite and EPM implementations

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it will serve as an Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG) Star Partner and exhibitor at COLLABORATE 19, the technology and applications forum for the Oracle community, held April 7-11 in San Antonio. During COLLABORATE 19, Perficient thought leaders will lead seven speaking sessions, including a joint presentation with client Panasonic Avionics, and showcase its extensive expertise in leveraging Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), and Business Intelligence (BI) to drive digital transformation solutions.

With a heightened focus on deploying modern enterprise applications that improve time-to-value, CIOs are challenged with developing and executing comprehensive, forward-looking technology strategies. By utilizing Oracle’s integrated set of tools for application development and database development, Perficient delivers cloud, hybrid, and on-premises implementations to support any development approach, technology platform, or operating system, helping its clients optimize their business processes, empower innovation, and institute efficiency and agility across the organization.

“We’re excited to share our expertise during COLLABORATE 19, and provide strategic insight for delivery of cloud, hybrid, and on-premises solutions utilizing Oracle,” said Tom Munley, vice president, Strategy, Business Transformation and Applications Consulting at Perficient. “With 15 Oracle specializations, more than 3,000 implementations, and significant investment in training and resources by our team, Perficient is a go-to, trusted partner for organizations looking to accelerate their growth and solve complex business challenges.”

Perficient and Panasonic Avionics Take Steps to Streamline Reporting

During COLLABORATE 19, Perficient and Panasonic Avionics will present how the two teams worked to optimize business processes to meet strict compliance guidelines while minimizing costs through implementation of Oracle’s EBS and EPM applications.

In this session, Supporting USGAAP & IFRS Financial Reporting in One Application, Hanny Shanar, director, Oracle EPM, Perficient, and Minh Tran, manager, Financial Systems, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, will discuss how Panasonic Avionics streamlined its financial reporting systems to support US GAAP and IFRS in one application utilizing Oracle EBS Secondary Ledgers and implementing an Oracle EPM design solution.

Connect with Perficient’s Top Oracle Experts

In addition to its presentation with Panasonic Avionics, several Perficient subject matter experts will present during six additional sessions. All times are Central:

Mastering EPM Java API for BI Reporting: This session demonstrates how to use EPM Java API to extract, load, and consolidate HFM dimension and fact data for data integration with BI reporting.

Speaker: Daniel Xiao, senior technical architect, Oracle Business Analytics, Perficient

Introduction to Oracle Big Data in the Cloud: Learn how to start using the Oracle Cloud service in a technical walk-through session with cost and capability levels suitable to your use case and the flexibility to adapt your choices as your requirements change over time.

Speaker: Raghuraman Syama, senior technical architect, Oracle Business Analytics, Perficient

Modern Day Accounting: Oracle Solutions for Financial Close Challenges: This session focuses on three areas where Oracle Hyperion EPM can improve period close activities, provide tools to generate more accurate financial information, and save time in performing key tasks, including: Closing the Books and External Reporting, Periodic Reconciliations and Managing the Period Close Process.

Speaker: Matt Hopkins, senior project manager, Oracle EPM, Perficient

Imaging in the Cloud – Make Payables Pay Off!: Out-of-the-box automated invoice imaging integration provides a hands free, paper free, storage free process to create payables invoices in Oracle Cloud. Let Oracle Invoice Imaging solution streamline the invoice data entry and invoice routing for you.

Speaker: Comakshi Ars, solutions architect, Oracle ERP Consulting, Perficient

Planning and Budgeting vs. Strategic Modeling in EPBCS: As organizations build long range plans and short-term budget/forecasts, they derive either strategic or tactical decisions. This session assesses use cases for strategic modeling and how it compares to planning and budgeting in the cloud, and discusses the features and functionality available for implementing strategic modeling in the cloud.

Speaker: Nandini Nehru, senior solutions architect, Oracle EPM, Perficient

All About Machine Learning in Oracle Analytics: Business analysts looking to improve business optimization solutions will learn how Oracle Analytics can be used as a single tool to connect you to your various data sources, apply machine learning, and easily build your story in presentation format.

Speaker: Mazen Manasseh, director, Oracle Business Analytics, Perficient

Perficient experts also will be at Booth No. 937 during COLLABORATE 19 to discuss how Oracle applications meet customers’ technology needs. Perficient helps map business processes using Oracle technology so those processes deliver profitable, customer-centric solutions; help clients maximize their on-premises solutions; and guide them on their cloud journeys. Perficient has achieved the Cloud Select partner and Cloud Excellence implementer designations in recognition of our expertise in implementing cloud and on-premises solutions for EPM, ERP, and BI, and we are an Oracle Platinum Partner.

Perficient’s Oracle consultants also are certified to deliver the official Oracle course curriculum to customers via onsite training classes. Perficient owns and operates an Oracle Approved Education Center in partnership with Oracle University.

For information on Perficient’s expertise in Oracle technologies, follow Perficient experts via its blog and on Twitter @Perficient.

