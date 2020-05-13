Perficient : Two Perficient Colleagues Recognized in CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), a global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Lynn Brading, director of Digital Experience Alliances, and Liz Stuart, alliance director for Emerging Solutions, to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list.

“We are honored that CRN has recognized these two leaders, and we commend them for their achievement,” said Liza Sisler, Perficient’s director of partnership alliances. “Like each of our alliance leaders, Lynn and Liz are true champions in the channel, serving as important conduits between Perficient and leading technology providers. Because of their efforts, we have incredibly strong partnerships that enable us to create truly end-to-end digital solutions for our clients.”

In her role, Brading manages a team of alliance managers who supports Perficient’s growing number of digital experience partnerships, including a key role with Adobe. Among her achievements during the past year, Brading advocated and executed several strategic initiatives aimed at expanding Perficient’s partnership with Adobe, resulting in Perficient being elevated to a Platinum Partner status and earning three Adobe specializations, marking six Adobe specializations total.

Now a three-time Women of the Channel recipient, Stuart focuses her expertise on building frameworks with emerging cloud partnerships that bring people, processes, and technology together to influence positive outcomes. In addition to being included on the 2020 Women of the Channel list, CRN has named Stuart to the CRN 2020 Power 40 Solution Providers list, an exclusive subset of women in solution provider organizations who continue to drive professional success through significant influence, leadership, and dedication to their own organization and the entire IT channel.

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of the Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

Recognizing their unique strengths, vision, and achievements, the prestigious list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. The annual list includes leaders from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. CRN editors select honorees based on their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel.

The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Perficient

Perficient is a leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Platinum Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, a Sitecore Platinum Partner, and a VMware Authorized Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2020. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005633/en/