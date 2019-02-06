Perficient : and Northwell Health to Showcase Business-Driven, Self-Service Analytics Solution at HIMSS 2019

Perficient,
Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital
transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large
enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it will
showcase a comprehensive analytics and data strategy solution developed
in partnership with Northwell Health at the 2019
HIMSS Global Conference and Exhibition. Held February 11-15, in
Orlando, Florida, HIMSS19 brings together more than 45,000 health
information and technology professionals, clinicians, executives and
vendors from around the world.
To compete, healthcare providers must establish a foundational and
integrated enterprise IT infrastructure to support regulatory reporting
requirements, enhance business operations, and drive optimal patient
outcomes. In addition, providers are challenged with utilizing an
enterprise data warehouse to deliver analytics of value to
cross-functional users.
Perficient and Northwell Health, the 14th largest health system in the
U.S. and the largest in New York, recently partnered to leverage the
healthcare provider’s participation in New York State’s Medicaid reform
program to develop the infrastructure for integrating its clinical,
claims and financial data into a single repository. As a result,
Northwell Health was able to enhance its performance measurement with
the state’s reform incentive payment program and gain data efficiencies
around nearly 10 million patients, 65 million interactions, leading to
improved accuracy in its reporting and analytics.
“The most important success criteria in analytics is driving strategic
business value,” said Jim Kouba, director of healthcare solutions at
Perficient. “To meet the demands of its rapidly growing hospital,
outpatient ambulatory and physician practices, Northwell Health needed
an enterprise solution to bring together disparate data sources to
deliver a holistic patient view. Through our partnership with Northwell,
we helped develop a solution that enabled them to deliver better care
throughout the patient’s journey.”
During HIMSS19, Perficient and Northwell Health will present how the two
teams worked in close collaboration and partnership with one another. In
the session, “Overcoming
Challenges in Creating Self-Service Analytics,” Kouba
and Chris
Hutchins, associate vice president, Healthcare Analytics, Northwell,
will discuss how the importance of aligning with business decision
makers is integral to a successful analytics strategy and how
incrementally building an enterprise data warehouse and analytics system
strengthens that collaboration.
Provided as part of the Data Science, Analytics, Clinical and Business
Intelligence track, the session will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 13,
from 10 – 11 a.m. EST, and will showcase the tools, processes, education
and measures for enabling information and discovery analysis across
clinical, financial and operational functions.
“We’re honored to have been invited to present with Northwell Health at
HIMSS19,” said Matt Castle, vice president of Industry Solutions at
Perficient. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to share best practices
and techniques with leading healthcare providers. Applying our strategic
guidance and utilizing the breadth of our healthcare experience,
Perficient was able to leverage key data insights, streamline internal
processes and ultimately improve customer experiences for our client. We
look forward to the continued growth of our partnership with Northwell
Health providing innovative healthcare business solutions that drive
future successes.”
Perficient’s healthcare and life sciences industry experts are dedicated
to helping organizations transform and evolve with today’s consumer
demands through technology solutions that improve clinical, financial
and operational efficiency while dealing with regulatory reform and
driving innovation.
Connect with Perficient’s Healthcare Data and Analytics business
intelligence experts and thought leaders through our Perficient
Healthcare blog, on Twitter @Perficient_HC
and on Instagram @PerficientHealthcare.
