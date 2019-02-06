Perficient : and Northwell Health to Showcase Business-Driven, Self-Service Analytics Solution at HIMSS 2019

Experts will share best practices for leveraging data to improve care delivery

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it will showcase a comprehensive analytics and data strategy solution developed in partnership with Northwell Health at the 2019 HIMSS Global Conference and Exhibition. Held February 11-15, in Orlando, Florida, HIMSS19 brings together more than 45,000 health information and technology professionals, clinicians, executives and vendors from around the world.

To compete, healthcare providers must establish a foundational and integrated enterprise IT infrastructure to support regulatory reporting requirements, enhance business operations, and drive optimal patient outcomes. In addition, providers are challenged with utilizing an enterprise data warehouse to deliver analytics of value to cross-functional users.

Perficient and Northwell Health, the 14th largest health system in the U.S. and the largest in New York, recently partnered to leverage the healthcare provider’s participation in New York State’s Medicaid reform program to develop the infrastructure for integrating its clinical, claims and financial data into a single repository. As a result, Northwell Health was able to enhance its performance measurement with the state’s reform incentive payment program and gain data efficiencies around nearly 10 million patients, 65 million interactions, leading to improved accuracy in its reporting and analytics.

“The most important success criteria in analytics is driving strategic business value,” said Jim Kouba, director of healthcare solutions at Perficient. “To meet the demands of its rapidly growing hospital, outpatient ambulatory and physician practices, Northwell Health needed an enterprise solution to bring together disparate data sources to deliver a holistic patient view. Through our partnership with Northwell, we helped develop a solution that enabled them to deliver better care throughout the patient’s journey.”

During HIMSS19, Perficient and Northwell Health will present how the two teams worked in close collaboration and partnership with one another. In the session, “Overcoming Challenges in Creating Self-Service Analytics,” Kouba and Chris Hutchins, associate vice president, Healthcare Analytics, Northwell, will discuss how the importance of aligning with business decision makers is integral to a successful analytics strategy and how incrementally building an enterprise data warehouse and analytics system strengthens that collaboration.

Provided as part of the Data Science, Analytics, Clinical and Business Intelligence track, the session will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 10 – 11 a.m. EST, and will showcase the tools, processes, education and measures for enabling information and discovery analysis across clinical, financial and operational functions.

“We’re honored to have been invited to present with Northwell Health at HIMSS19,” said Matt Castle, vice president of Industry Solutions at Perficient. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to share best practices and techniques with leading healthcare providers. Applying our strategic guidance and utilizing the breadth of our healthcare experience, Perficient was able to leverage key data insights, streamline internal processes and ultimately improve customer experiences for our client. We look forward to the continued growth of our partnership with Northwell Health providing innovative healthcare business solutions that drive future successes.”

Perficient’s healthcare and life sciences industry experts are dedicated to helping organizations transform and evolve with today’s consumer demands through technology solutions that improve clinical, financial and operational efficiency while dealing with regulatory reform and driving innovation.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Our work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient's professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Premier Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, nearly 700 outpatient facilities and more than 13,600 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 68,000 employees – 16,000-plus nurses and 4,000 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu.

