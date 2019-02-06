Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Perficient, Inc.    PRFT

PERFICIENT, INC. (PRFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Perficient : and Northwell Health to Showcase Business-Driven, Self-Service Analytics Solution at HIMSS 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 12:14pm EST

Experts will share best practices for leveraging data to improve care delivery

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it will showcase a comprehensive analytics and data strategy solution developed in partnership with Northwell Health at the 2019 HIMSS Global Conference and Exhibition. Held February 11-15, in Orlando, Florida, HIMSS19 brings together more than 45,000 health information and technology professionals, clinicians, executives and vendors from around the world.

To compete, healthcare providers must establish a foundational and integrated enterprise IT infrastructure to support regulatory reporting requirements, enhance business operations, and drive optimal patient outcomes. In addition, providers are challenged with utilizing an enterprise data warehouse to deliver analytics of value to cross-functional users.

Perficient and Northwell Health, the 14th largest health system in the U.S. and the largest in New York, recently partnered to leverage the healthcare provider’s participation in New York State’s Medicaid reform program to develop the infrastructure for integrating its clinical, claims and financial data into a single repository. As a result, Northwell Health was able to enhance its performance measurement with the state’s reform incentive payment program and gain data efficiencies around nearly 10 million patients, 65 million interactions, leading to improved accuracy in its reporting and analytics.

“The most important success criteria in analytics is driving strategic business value,” said Jim Kouba, director of healthcare solutions at Perficient. “To meet the demands of its rapidly growing hospital, outpatient ambulatory and physician practices, Northwell Health needed an enterprise solution to bring together disparate data sources to deliver a holistic patient view. Through our partnership with Northwell, we helped develop a solution that enabled them to deliver better care throughout the patient’s journey.”

During HIMSS19, Perficient and Northwell Health will present how the two teams worked in close collaboration and partnership with one another. In the session, “Overcoming Challenges in Creating Self-Service Analytics,” Kouba and Chris Hutchins, associate vice president, Healthcare Analytics, Northwell, will discuss how the importance of aligning with business decision makers is integral to a successful analytics strategy and how incrementally building an enterprise data warehouse and analytics system strengthens that collaboration.

Provided as part of the Data Science, Analytics, Clinical and Business Intelligence track, the session will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 10 – 11 a.m. EST, and will showcase the tools, processes, education and measures for enabling information and discovery analysis across clinical, financial and operational functions.

“We’re honored to have been invited to present with Northwell Health at HIMSS19,” said Matt Castle, vice president of Industry Solutions at Perficient. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to share best practices and techniques with leading healthcare providers. Applying our strategic guidance and utilizing the breadth of our healthcare experience, Perficient was able to leverage key data insights, streamline internal processes and ultimately improve customer experiences for our client. We look forward to the continued growth of our partnership with Northwell Health providing innovative healthcare business solutions that drive future successes.”

Perficient’s healthcare and life sciences industry experts are dedicated to helping organizations transform and evolve with today’s consumer demands through technology solutions that improve clinical, financial and operational efficiency while dealing with regulatory reform and driving innovation.

Connect with Perficient’s Healthcare Data and Analytics business intelligence experts and thought leaders through our Perficient Healthcare blog, on Twitter @Perficient_HC and on Instagram @PerficientHealthcare.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Our work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient's professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Premier Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, nearly 700 outpatient facilities and more than 13,600 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 68,000 employees – 16,000-plus nurses and 4,000 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2018. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PERFICIENT, INC.
12:14pPERFICIENT : and Northwell Health to Showcase Business-Driven, Self-Service Anal..
BU
02/05PERFICIENT : Eleven Perficient Digital Colleagues Recognized as Sitecore MVPs
BU
01/30PERFICIENT : Thought Leaders to Demonstrate Business Intelligence Solutions Expe..
BU
01/29PERFICIENT : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results, Host Confere..
BU
01/08PERFICIENT : to Present at 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference
BU
2018PERFICIENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
2018PERFICIENT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Direct..
AQ
2018PERFICIENT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018PERFICIENT : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
BU
2018PERFICIENT INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 495 M
EBIT 2018 52,4 M
Net income 2018 23,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 37,58
P/E ratio 2019 32,05
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,75x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,65x
Capitalization 867 M
Chart PERFICIENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Perficient, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERFICIENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 32,3 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey S. Davis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Hogan Chief Operating Officer
Paul E. Martin Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
David S. Lundeen Independent Director
Ralph C. Derrickson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERFICIENT, INC.17.34%867
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.25%123 187
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.00%107 192
ACCENTURE11.57%100 283
VMWARE, INC.13.91%64 025
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING10.81%63 293
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.