Perficient : and Symantec Empower Customers with ‘Sami' – The AI-Enabled Self-Service Cyber Security Support Agent

The Award-Winning Platform Reduces Phone Channel Use, Case Abandonment, and Improves Knowledge of Customer Behavior

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced that it has successfully created an integrated enterprise support experience for Symantec Corporation, the world’s leading cyber security company serving a global community of more than 50 million customers. The unified, user-centric, and award-winning solution enhances the Symantec online support experience and features Sami, a virtual agent powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Perficient’s agency, Perficient Digital, first created an intuitive experience for the Support.Symantec.com platform, the main entry point for online support, by prioritizing user-centric content and features while limiting the potential for customer disruption. Built using Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), the platform features scalable customization components to help Symantec maintain consistency as the site and customer demand evolve.

Perficient also developed an AI-powered virtual agent called Sami to enhance the self-service capabilities of the platform. Sami incorporates enterprise-grade machine learning, knowledge search functionality, and natural language processing to interact with customers and identify potential solutions based on the information provided. Built on Microsoft Azure, Sami quickly guides customers to the optimal solution without needing to call a support center, log in, or answer a long list of questions.

“When it comes to user-centered design, there is a strong push toward real ROI and value of intelligent self-service,” said Ed Hoffman, Perficient vice president of digital experience solutions. “Organizations that infuse AI into their user experience stand to meet the demands of their consumers while improving operational efficiencies. Symantec is now equipped with a cutting-edge support experience that leverages AI to efficiently solve customer problems. This new system prioritizes hundreds of interactions away from live agents and enables those employees to focus their attention on more challenging strategic needs.”

Since the introduction of the platform, Symantec has experienced a reduction in phone channel use and case abandonment, and improved its knowledge quality. With a unified user experience, improved processes, and new technologies in place, Symantec can continue to exceed its customers’ expectations.

“We had worked with Perficient in recent years to build a responsive platform using AEM to improve user experience,” said Maureen Smith, Symantec senior director of digital marketing and web. “We chose Perficient because they understand our business and the direction we wanted to take in creating a new support website that would empower our customers to help themselves.”

The Association of Support Professionals (ASP) recently announced the new Symantec Enterprise Online Support platform as a 2019 Top 10 Best Support Website award winner, recognizing its exceptional usability, design, navigation, and interactive features, among other areas. The Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals (AMCP) previously recognized the platform with a Gold dotCOMM award for excellence in web creativity and digital communication.

Perficient Digital comprises more than 350 digital and brand strategists, designers, marketers, data analysts, and developers who blend the strategic imagination of digital agency with the deep technical acumen of Perficient’s established consultancy to deliver exceptional customer experiences. An Adobe Gold Partner with five specializations, the most of any Adobe partner in the Americas region, Perficient Digital helps clients achieve the highest levels of marketing automation maturity by delivering end-to-end integrated marketing platform solutions that help clients realize their full potential.

