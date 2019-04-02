Perficient : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results, Host Conference Call on May 2

Perficient,
Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital
transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large
enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it will
host a conference call on Thursday, May 2, at 11 a.m. Eastern time, to
discuss the company’s first quarter 2019 results.
The company’s news release containing the results will be made available
before the call.
Conference Call Details
The conference call can be accessed via Perficient’s website, www.perficient.com,
under the Investor Relations section, or directly at https://perficient.gcs-web.com.
Analysts and investors who want to ask questions during the Q&A session
can access the call as follows:
Toll-Free: 855-246-0403
International: 414-238-9806
Passcode:
4281836
Investors are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call
to register.
