Perficient : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results, Host Conference Call on May 2

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 2, at 11 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss the company’s first quarter 2019 results.

The company’s news release containing the results will be made available before the call.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed via Perficient’s website, www.perficient.com, under the Investor Relations section, or directly at https://perficient.gcs-web.com.

Analysts and investors who want to ask questions during the Q&A session can access the call as follows:

Toll-Free: 855-246-0403

International: 414-238-9806

Passcode: 4281836

Investors are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call to register.

