Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Perficient, Inc.    PRFT

PERFICIENT, INC.

(PRFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Perficient : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results, Host Conference Call on May 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 03:30pm EDT

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 2, at 11 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss the company’s first quarter 2019 results.

The company’s news release containing the results will be made available before the call.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed via Perficient’s website, www.perficient.com, under the Investor Relations section, or directly at https://perficient.gcs-web.com.

Analysts and investors who want to ask questions during the Q&A session can access the call as follows:

Toll-Free: 855-246-0403
International: 414-238-9806
Passcode: 4281836

Investors are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call to register.

About Perficient
Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Our work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient’s professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Premier Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2018. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PERFICIENT, INC.
03:30pPERFICIENT : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results, Host Conference Call on May..
BU
03/25PERFICIENT : Digital to Showcase End-to-End Integrated Customer Experience Exper..
BU
02/26PERFICIENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02/26PERFICIENT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
02/26PERFICIENT : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
02/13PERFICIENT : Named IBM 2019 Watson Commerce Business Partner of the Year
AQ
02/12PERFICIENT : Named IBM 2019 Watson Commerce Business Partner of the Year
PU
02/07PERFICIENT : MicroStrategy Names Perficient North America Partner of the Year
BU
02/06PERFICIENT : and Northwell Health to Showcase Business-Driven, Self-Service Anal..
BU
02/05PERFICIENT : Eleven Perficient Digital Colleagues Recognized as Sitecore MVPs
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 531 M
EBIT 2019 75,3 M
Net income 2019 27,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,07
P/E ratio 2020 27,77
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,65x
Capitalization 919 M
Chart PERFICIENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Perficient, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERFICIENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 33,5 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey S. Davis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Hogan Chief Operating Officer
Paul E. Martin Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
David S. Lundeen Independent Director
Ralph C. Derrickson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERFICIENT, INC.24.48%909
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.07%125 560
ACCENTURE25.04%112 204
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.32%108 571
VMWARE, INC.34.39%73 989
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.60%69 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About