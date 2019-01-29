Log in
Perficient : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results, Host Conference Call on February 26

01/29/2019 | 03:26pm EST

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it will host a conference call on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results.

The company's news release containing the results will be made available before the call.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed via Perficient’s website, www.perficient.com, under the Investor Relations section, or directly at https://perficient.gcs-web.com.

Analysts and investors who want to ask questions during the Q&A session can access the call as follows:

Toll-Free: 855-246-0403
International: 414-238-9806
Passcode: 6796879

Investors are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call to register.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Our work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient's professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Premier Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2018. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.


© Business Wire 2019
