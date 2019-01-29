Perficient : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results, Host Conference Call on February 26

Perficient,
Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital
transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large
enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it will
host a conference call on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. Eastern time, to
discuss the company's fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results.
The company's news release containing the results will be made available
before the call.
Conference Call Details
The conference call can be accessed via Perficient’s website, www.perficient.com,
under the Investor Relations section, or directly at https://perficient.gcs-web.com.
Analysts and investors who want to ask questions during the Q&A session
can access the call as follows:
Toll-Free: 855-246-0403
International: 414-238-9806
Passcode:
6796879
Investors are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call
to register.
About Perficient
Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving
Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With
unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative
capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient
Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding
digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Our
work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow
and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners;
and reduce costs. Perficient's professionals serve clients from a
network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India
and China. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a
member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index.
Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Premier Partner, Platinum Level IBM
business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold
Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready
Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum
Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not
purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other
forward-looking information related to financial results and business
outlook for 2018. Those statements are subject to known and unknown
risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual
results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements.
The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent,
belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company
and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect
our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially.
Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially
different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not
limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our
annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.
