Perficient : to Present on Successful Implementation of Siebel Clinical Trial Management System in the Oracle Cloud at Oracle Health Sciences Connect

Perficient,
Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital
transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large
enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it has
successfully implemented Oracle’s Siebel Clinical Trial Management
System (CTMS) in the Oracle Cloud for one of the world’s largest
pharmaceutical companies. The Siebel CTMS implementation, which is the
biggest to date in the Oracle Cloud, provides the infrastructure needed
to facilitate several hundred clinical trials each year and bring new
medicines to market faster.
With the increased complexity of clinical trial studies, and the push to
accelerate trial results, life sciences organizations need to modernize
their clinical and safety systems. Migrating applications to the cloud
helps standardize and optimize clinical study processes, shorten cycle
times, and support patient recruitment and participation.
The pharmaceutical company worked with Perficient’s seasoned clinical
trial operations solutions team to migrate from a homegrown, on-premises
system, to an enhanced Siebel CTMS cloud solution. The successful Siebel
CTMS implementation has enabled the company to efficiently manage and
monitor the operational aspects of more than 300 global studies. It has
experienced reduced clinical trial related costs, increased trial
management consistency, streamlined clinical trial management, and
improved clinical research productivity.
“Oracle’s Siebel CTMS is critical to the central management of clinical
trials,” said Mike Grossman, general manager, Life Sciences at
Perficient. “Our client is the largest company leveraging Siebel CTMS in
the Oracle Cloud, and we are thrilled to be the partner of choice. We’ve
delivered a cloud solution that contained complex integrations and
enhancements in a short amount of time, and we look forward to
demonstrating this innovative implementation during Oracle Health
Sciences Connect.”
Gain Insights to Implement Oracle Cloud Solutions
Thought leaders from the pharmaceutical company and Perficient, an Oracle
Platinum Partner, will showcase the Siebel CTMS in the Oracle Cloud
success story during Oracle
Health Sciences Connect, April 9-10 in Philadelphia. The session, “Key
Takeaways from the Siebel CTMS in the Oracle Cloud Implementation,”
will highlight the strategy and process behind the implementation, along
with the challenges, considerations, and tips for implementing the
solution.
The session will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, Wednesday, April 10,
in the Aria room at the DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Center City.
“Our client's implementation of Siebel CTMS in the Oracle Cloud, which
supports hundreds of studies across the globe and provides their users
with relevant and timely information, is a significant leap towards
their ultimate vision for global clinical operations,” said Parambir
Singh, director, clinical operations solutions at Perficient. “We truly
value our partnership and the opportunity we have to help it achieve its
mission of delivering breakthroughs that change patients’ lives.”
In addition to the customer session, Perficient’s Prabha Ranganathan,
director, clinical data warehousing and analytics, will take part in a
session titled “Next
Generation Clinical Data Disruption: Clinical Data Management in 2023.”
Her presentation will cover the use of AI in clinical data review
platforms.
The session will begin at 2:15 p.m. Eastern time, Wednesday, April 10,
in the Symphony Ballroom at the DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Center
City.
Perficient will also host a special “Innovation Theater” session at
12:40 p.m. Eastern time, Wednesday, April 10, in the Ormandy Ballroom at
the DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Center City. In a presentation
titled “Medical Coding with Artificial Intelligence,” Rudolf Coetzee,
director of strategic accounts, will discuss how machine learning and
artificial intelligence can be used for medical coding without adding
human resources and impacting quality.
Oracle Health Sciences Connect is an idea-provoking conference that
brings together industry thought leaders to share deep domain expertise,
insights, and best practices for business optimization success. For more
than 20 years, Perficient’s dedicated life
sciences practice has been helping organizations select, implement,
configure, integrate, and manage Oracle Health Sciences applications.
Perficient’s guide, “Getting
Started with Siebel CTMS in the Oracle Cloud” is available to
download as an additional resource.
As an Oracle Platinum Partner, Perficient’s investment in and commitment
to our Oracle partnership is extensive, with 15 Oracle specializations,
Cloud Select Partner and Cloud Excellence Implementer status, an
authorized Oracle Education Center, integrated IP assets, and best
practices gained from implementing Oracle solutions within our own
company. We have delivered strategy and implementation for on-premises,
cloud, and hybrid solutions to meet the unique needs of our clients. We
also offer a post-implementation managed services offering.
For updates throughout the event and after, connect with Perficient
experts online by viewing the Perficient
blog and via Twitter @Perficient.
