Performance Food : August 2020

Total PFG Weekly Dollar Sales(1) (2019 figures include pro forma sales by Reinhart & Eby-Brown)
($ in millions)
% y-o-y
(24.9%)
(22.5%)
(19.9%)
(19.2%)
(14.7%)
(10.1%)
(12.2%)
(11.5%)
(13.6%)
(12.3%)
(13.3%)
(12.8%)
(11.9%)
change
Week
5/16/2020
5/23/2020
5/30/2020
6/6/2020
6/13/2020
6/20/2020
6/27/2020
7/4/2020
7/11/2020
7/18/2020
7/25/2020
8/1/2020
8/8/2020
ending
Prior Year
Current Year
-5%
-5%
-10%
-10%
-15%
-15%
-20%
-20%
-25%
-25%
-30%
5/16
5/30
6/13
6/27
7/11
7/25
8/8
-30%
5/16
5/30
6/13
6/27
7/11
7/25
8/8
Foodservice Segment $ Sales % Change vs. YAGO
Vistar Segment $ Sales % Change vs. YAGO
(1)
All calendar 2019 sales figures include pro forma sales by Reinhart and Eby-Brown to reflect their acquisition. Derived from weekly revenue data that is preliminary, unaudited and subject to month and quarter end adjustments.
PFG - Performance Food Group Company published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 14:17:19 UTC