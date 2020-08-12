Log in
PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP COMPANY

PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP COMPANY

(PFGC)
Performance Food : August 2020

08/12/2020

Exhibit 99.2

Performance Food Group

August 2020

Weekly Dollar Sales(1) Data

Total PFG Weekly Dollar Sales(1) (2019 figures include pro forma sales by Reinhart & Eby-Brown)

($ in millions)

% y-o-y

(24.9%)

(22.5%)

(19.9%)

(19.2%)

(14.7%)

(10.1%)

(12.2%)

(11.5%)

(13.6%)

(12.3%)

(13.3%)

(12.8%)

(11.9%)

change

Week

5/16/2020

5/23/2020

5/30/2020

6/6/2020

6/13/2020

6/20/2020

6/27/2020

7/4/2020

7/11/2020

7/18/2020

7/25/2020

8/1/2020

8/8/2020

ending

Prior Year

Current Year

-5%

-5%

-10%

-10%

-15%

-15%

-20%

-20%

-25%

-25%

-30%

5/16

5/30

6/13

6/27

7/11

7/25

8/8

-30%

5/16

5/30

6/13

6/27

7/11

7/25

8/8

Foodservice Segment $ Sales % Change vs. YAGO

Vistar Segment $ Sales % Change vs. YAGO

(1)

All calendar 2019 sales figures include pro forma sales by Reinhart and Eby-Brown to reflect their acquisition. Derived from weekly revenue data that is preliminary, unaudited and subject to month and quarter end adjustments.

© PFG

‹#›2

3

© PFG

‹#›

Disclaimer

PFG - Performance Food Group Company published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 14:17:19 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 992 M - -
Net income 2020 -8,80 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 445 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -694x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 598 M 4 598 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Technical analysis trends PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 35,38 $
Last Close Price 34,71 $
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George L. Holm Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James D. Hope Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald S. Bulmer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey M. Overly Independent Director
William Francis Dawson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP COMPANY-32.58%4 598
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED10.98%36 224
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.15.45%32 206
SYSCO CORPORATION-28.88%30 883
TESCO PLC-11.95%28 615
KROGER18.18%26 652
