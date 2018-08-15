Log in
PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO (PFGC)
Performance Food Group Co : Performance Food Group Company to Host Earnings Call

08/15/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on August 15, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-514EED835F7AD.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 663 M
EBIT 2018 293 M
Net income 2018 184 M
Debt 2018 1 192 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,55
P/E ratio 2019 20,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 3 842 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 39,5 $
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George L. Holm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas M. Steenland Chairman
James D. Hope Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Terry A. West Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey M. Overly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO13.75%3 842
SYSCO CORPORATION22.16%37 902
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.44%36 223
TESCO24.25%32 692
AHOLD DELHAIZE13.44%29 222
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD8.06%28 106
