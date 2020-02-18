Performance Food Group Company : Presents at 2020 CAGNY Conference; Reaffirms Fiscal 2020 Outlook

Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer George Holm, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Jim Hope, and Executive Vice President of the Company and President & Chief Executive Officer of Vistar Patrick Hagerty addressed investors today at the 2020 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference in Boca Raton, Fla.

PFG reaffirmed its fiscal 2020 Adjusted EBITDA growth outlook, which includes expected contributions from Eby-Brown Company, LLC (Eby-Brown) and Reinhart Foodservice, L.L.C. (Reinhart), to be in a range of 27% to 33% over its fiscal 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $475.5 million1. Adjusted EBITDA excluding the contribution from Reinhart, but including Eby-Brown, is still expected to grow in a range of 13% to 16%.

PFG also continues to expect its fiscal 2020 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) to be in a range of $2.17 to $2.28 representing a growth rate of 2% to 7% over its fiscal 2019 Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.131.

PFG’s Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS outlook exclude the impact of certain income and expense items that management believes are not part of underlying operations. These items may include, but are not limited to, loss on early extinguishment of debt, restructuring charges, certain tax items, and charges associated with non-recurring professional and legal fees associated with acquisitions. PFG’s management cannot estimate on a forward-looking basis the impact of these income and expense items on its reported Net income and its reported Diluted EPS, which could be significant, are difficult to predict and may be highly variable. As a result, PFG does not provide a reconciliation to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measure for its Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS outlook. Please see the “Forward-Looking Statements” section of this release for a discussion of certain risks to PFG’s outlook.

1 This press release includes several metrics, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS that are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”). Please see Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for the definitions of such non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About Performance Food Group Company

Built on the many proud histories of our family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of over 100 distribution centers, nearly 25,000 talented associates and thousands of valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping our customers thrive, we market and deliver quality food and related products to over 200,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. Building strong relationships is core to PFG’s success – from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG’s broad and diverse customer base. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The following factors, in addition to those discussed under the section entitled Item 1A Risk Factors in the PFG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 29, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 16, 2019 as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements:

Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement, including any contained herein, speaks only as of the time of this release and we do not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available or to disclose any facts, events, or circumstances after the date of this release that may affect the accuracy of any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS. Such measures are not recognized terms under GAAP, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not indicative of net income as determined under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Diluted EPS and other non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate the PFG’s financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because of varying methods of calculation.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income before interest expense, interest income, income and franchise taxes, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude certain items we do not consider part of our core operating results. Such adjustments include certain unusual, non-cash, non-recurring, cost reduction and other adjustment items permitted in calculating covenant compliance under the PFG’s credit agreement and indentures (other than certain pro forma adjustments permitted under our credit agreement and indentures relating to the Adjusted EBITDA contribution of acquired entities or businesses prior to the acquisition date). Under PFG’s credit agreement and indentures, PFG’s ability to engage in certain activities such as incurring certain additional indebtedness, making certain investments and making restricted payments is tied to ratios based on Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the credit agreement and indentures).

Management also uses Adjusted Diluted EPS, which is calculated by adjusting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure by excluding the same items excluded in PFG’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as amortization of intangible assets, to the extent that each such item was included in the applicable GAAP financial measure. In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, and in anticipation of the Reinhart acquisition, we revised our definition of Adjusted Diluted EPS to exclude the effect of intangible asset amortization expense. For business combinations, PFG generally allocates a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets and such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. The amount of the allocation is based on estimates and assumptions made by management and is subject to amortization over the useful lives of the intangible assets. The amount of the purchase price from an acquisition allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition, and thus PFG does not believe it is reflective of ongoing operations. Intangible asset amortization excluded from Adjusted Diluted EPS represents the entire amount recorded within PFG’s GAAP financial statements and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from Adjusted Diluted EPS. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from Adjusted Diluted EPS because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.

PFG believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS is useful to investors because these metrics provide insight into underlying business trends and year-over-year results and are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies in PFG’s industry.

The following tables include a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable most comparable GAAP financial measures.

PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP COMPANY

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) Fiscal year ended ($ in millions, except share and per share data) June 29, 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 166.8 Interest expense, net 65.4 Income tax expense 51.5 Depreciation 116.2 Amortization of intangible assets 38.8 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 438.7 Impact of non-cash items (A) 19.8 Impact of acquisition, integration & reorganization charges (B) 11.8 Impact of productivity initiatives and other adjustment items (C) 5.2 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 475.5 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.59 Impact of amortization of intangible assets (D) $ 0.37 Impact of non-cash items 0.19 Impact of acquisition, integration & reorganization charges 0.11 Impact of productivity initiatives and other adjustment items 0.04 Tax impact of above adjustments (0.17 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 2.13

A. Includes adjustments for non-cash charges arising from stock-based compensation and gain/loss on disposal of assets. Stock-based compensation cost was $15.7 million for fiscal 2019. B. Includes professional fees and other costs related to acquisitions, costs of integrating certain of our facilities, and facility closing costs. C. Consists primarily of amounts related to fuel collar derivatives, certain financing transactions, lease amendments, and franchise tax expense and other adjustments permitted under our credit agreement. D. Effective in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, PFG revised its definition of Adjusted Diluted EPS to exclude the effect of intangible asset amortization expense. Fiscal 2019 amounts have been revised to conform with the current year presentation.

