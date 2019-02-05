Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Performance Food Group Co    PFGC

PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO (PFGC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Performance Food Group Company : to Participate in the 2019 CAGNY Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 04:31pm EST

Performance Food Group Company (“PFG”) (NYSE: PFGC) today announced that George Holm, PFG Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer; Jim Hope, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Neese, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in the upcoming 2019 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference in Boca Raton, Fla.

PFG will webcast its presentation live on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at 4 p.m. (ET). The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on investors.pfgc.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.

About Performance Food Group Company

Built on the many proud histories of our family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of approximately 75 distribution centers, 15,000-plus talented associates and more than 5,000 valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping our customers thrive, we market and deliver quality food and related products to over 150,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers and theaters. Building strong relationships is core to PFG’s success – from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG’s broad and diverse customer base. To learn more about PFG and our divisions, Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar, visit pfgc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO
04:31pPERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP COMPANY : to Participate in the 2019 CAGNY Conference
BU
02/04PERFORMANCE FOOD : Names New President & CEO of Foodservice Segment
BU
02/01PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Eve..
AQ
02/01PERFORMANCE FOOD : Announces Appointment of President & CEO George L. Holm to Ch..
BU
02/01PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO : half-yearly earnings release
01/23PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP : Company to Host Webcast of Second-Quarter Fiscal 2019 R..
BU
01/08COCA COLA : Omnivore raises $10M in Series A via The Coca-Cola Company, Performa..
AQ
2018PERFORMANCE FOOD : Selects ArrowStream to Optimize Inbound Logistics
AQ
2018PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP COMPANY : Authorizes $250 Million Share Repurchase Progra..
AQ
2018PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 18 503 M
EBIT 2019 306 M
Net income 2019 172 M
Debt 2019 1 048 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,74
P/E ratio 2020 18,44
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Capitalization 3 692 M
Chart PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO
Duration : Period :
Performance Food Group Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 37,9 $
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George L. Holm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas M. Steenland Chairman
James D. Hope Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Terry A. West Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey M. Overly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO8.80%3 692
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.08%38 509
SYSCO CORPORATION1.45%34 639
AHOLD DELHAIZE4.92%31 336
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD0.75%28 342
TESCO16.52%28 290
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.