Performance Food Group Company : to Participate in the 2019 CAGNY Conference

Performance Food Group Company (“PFG”) (NYSE: PFGC) today announced that George Holm, PFG Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer; Jim Hope, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Neese, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in the upcoming 2019 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference in Boca Raton, Fla.

PFG will webcast its presentation live on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at 4 p.m. (ET). The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on investors.pfgc.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.

About Performance Food Group Company

Built on the many proud histories of our family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of approximately 75 distribution centers, 15,000-plus talented associates and more than 5,000 valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping our customers thrive, we market and deliver quality food and related products to over 150,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers and theaters. Building strong relationships is core to PFG’s success – from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG’s broad and diverse customer base. To learn more about PFG and our divisions, Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar, visit pfgc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005853/en/