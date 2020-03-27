Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Performance Shipping Inc.    DCIX   MHY673051055

PERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC.

(DCIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC. ANNOUNCES REPURCHASE OF SERIES C PREFERRED SHARES AND CHANGE OF TICKER SYMBOL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 09:11am EDT

ATHENS, Greece, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that it has redeemed all of its issued and outstanding Series C Preferred Shares from Diana Shipping Inc., for an aggregate purchase price of US$1.5 million. The Series C Shares, which were issued to Diana Shipping Inc. under a then-existing credit facility in exchange for a reduction of indebtedness of US$3.0 million, conveyed 250,000 votes per Series C share. The Series C Shares have effectively been cancelled by the Company.

Separately, the Company also announced that, as of the opening of trading on Monday, March 30, 2020, it will commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “PSHG”. 

Commenting on the recent changes, Mr. Andreas Michalopoulos, the Company’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“The Company is pleased to have redeemed all of its Series C voting shares, which marks an important step in simplifying the Company’s outstanding securities and enabling the pursuit of a differentiating business strategy with an independent management team. Additionally, the transfer of the ticker symbol to 'PSHG' and the previously completed name change reflect the Company’s ongoing focus on becoming a pure tanker owning company.”  

About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s current fleet of vessels is employed primarily on spot charters with leading charterers.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for our vessels, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Corporate Contact:
Andreas Michalopoulos
Director, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, 
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
Telephone: +30-216-600-2400
Email: amichalopoulos@pshipping.com
Website: www.pshipping.com

Investor and Media Relations:
Edward Nebb
Comm-Counsellors, LLC
Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350
Email: enebb@optonline.net

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC.
09:38aPERFORMANCE SHIPPING : 27/03/2020 Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Repurchase..
PU
09:11aPerformance shipping inc. announces repurchase of series c preferred shares a..
GL
02/28Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareho..
GL
02/18Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire an Aframax Tanker Ve..
GL
02/10Performance Shipping Inc. Update on Repurchases Under the Previously Announce..
GL
02/03Performance Shipping Inc. Repurchases Under the Previously Announced Share Bu..
GL
01/28PERFORMANCE SHIPPING : Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year..
PU
01/28Performance Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter a..
GL
01/27Performance Shipping Inc. Announces the Sale of a Post-Panamax Container Vess..
GL
01/21Performance Shipping Inc. Announces the Date for Reporting the 2019 Fourth Qu..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 25,1 M
Chart PERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC.
Duration : Period :
Performance Shipping Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,51  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simos P. Palios Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Michalopoulos CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, Director & Deputy CEO
Reidar C. Brekke Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonios Karavias Independent Non-Executive Director
Giannakis Evangelou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC.-39.22%25
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-32.81%5 288
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-0.74%1 444
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.-14.44%971
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-52.24%533
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED2.99%488
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group