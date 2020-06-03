Log in
PERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC.

PERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC.

(PSHG)
Performance Shipping : Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

06/03/2020 | 01:56pm EDT

ATHENS, GREECE, May 18, 2020 - Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) (the 'Company'), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today reported net income of $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million for the same period in 2019. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2020 amounted to $2.8 million, and earnings per common share, basic and diluted, for the same period were $0.06 (if adjusted for the effect of a one-time gain of $1.5 million derived from the repurchase of the Series C preferred shares, the earnings per share would have been $0.03). Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2019 was $0.2 million, and loss per share for the same period was $0.01.

Voyage and time charter revenues were $13.5 million ($9.2 million net of voyage expenses) for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $5.5 million ($5.2 million net of voyage expenses) for the same period in 2019. This increase was mainly attributable to the increased time-charter equivalent rates (TCE rates) contributed by the Company's Aframax tanker vessels M/T Blue Moon, M/T Briolette and M/T P. Fos. Fleet-wide, the average time charter equivalent rate for the first quarter of 2020 was $21,386, compared with an average rate of $14,419 for the same period of 2019. As a result, during the first quarter of 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was $7.1 million, compared with $8,000 for the first quarter of 2019.

Disclaimer

Performance Shipping Inc. published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 17:55:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 26,8 M - -
Net income 2019 -32,1 M - -
Net Debt 2019 6,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,75x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 32,3 M 32,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -0,04x
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 42,6%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC.-23.87%32
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-28.57%5 685
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-8.87%1 811
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-34.01%637
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S-13.87%537
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-54.45%517
