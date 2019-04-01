Perion Network : Extends Undertone's Digital Advertisement Solution, Acquires Captain Growth

Perion
Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) announced today the acquisition of Septa
Communications LLC, also known as “Captain Growth”, to complement
Undertone, a leader in cross-platform Synchronized Digital Branding for
the world’s most prominent brands. Captain Growth is a Ukrainian-based
start-up that has developed a proprietary AI platform to better connect
and deliver relevant campaign messages through the entire ad journey.
Captain Growth was launched in 2017 with the vision of replacing current
AI systems – ‘black boxes’ which offer virtually no user control
functionality, no transparency, and no ability to find and scale the
most valuable ad units – with a next generation system.
Those inherent problems are all addressed with the Captain Growth
platform, which ingests and analyzes ad performance data – including
results by segments, creative and budget – and delivers “Value Unlock”
recommendations which users can accept or reject. If accepted, the
recommendations are applied automatically and immediately.
This represents the new frontier of artificial intelligence.
The integration of Captain Growth’s AI capabilities into Undertone will
enable an even more refined level of cross-channel synchronization and
intelligence, as campaigns put through Undertone will be optimized based
on precision placement driven by AI-driven calculations. The platform’s
“Value Unlock” will deliver a new level of pre-campaign planning and
real-time cross-channel recommendations while campaigns are running.
The level of AI sophistication that Captain Growth brings to Undertone
represents an important step in executing our strategic vision and plan”
said Doron Gerstel, CEO of Perion. “With Captain Growth’s proprietary
‘Value Unlock’ technology, our synchronization will now give brands the
critical ability to benefit from putting the best-performing units in
front of the right users at the right time – for unprecedented
cross-channel engagement.”
“We couldn’t think of a better home for Captain Growth than Undertone,
and better partners than Mr. Gerstel and his team,” said Mr. Dmytro
Plieshakov and Mr. Dmytro Bilash, co-founders of Captain Growth. “We
believe that the integration of our platform into Undertone will deliver
unprecedented growth opportunities to brands who are focused on both
deep relationships with users, and key performance drivers.”
Total consideration is up to $3.75 million, partially paid in cash at
closing while the remaining consideration is subject to the achievement
of certain milestones and retention over the next 2 years. The
acquisition is not expected to have a significant impact on Perion’s
financial results.
About Septa Communications LLC:
Septa Communications is an IT development company which applies
cutting-edge AI-driven technologies to marketing. The company has a
unique expertise on the intersection of applied digital marketing and
data science. Such knowledge helps the company to marry business tasks
with high-end AI approaches to reach prominent results.
About Undertone:
Undertone, a division of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), provides
cutting-edge technology solutions for the world’s leading brands. Its
proprietary Synchronized Digital Branding combines data, distribution
and creative to deliver cohesive stories across all critical
touchpoints: screens, platforms and a transparent, customizable list of
elite publishers. The AI-driven platform eliminates fragmentation,
delivers much-needed revenue for publishers and, most importantly,
ensures brand messaging is contextually relevant. Undertone creates
stunning campaigns that align with KPIs—always with beautiful creative
and in brand-safe environments. Learn more at www.undertone.com.
About Perion Network Ltd.:
Perion is a global technology company that delivers advertising
solutions to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing
data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and
a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. More information
about Perion may be found at www.perion.com.
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains historical information and forward-looking
statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the business, financial condition and
results of operations of Perion. The words “will”, “believe,” “expect,”
“intend,” “plan,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to
identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current
views, assumptions and expectations of Perion with respect to future
events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could
cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perion to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements, or financial information, including, among others, the
failure to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and businesses
we acquired and may acquire in the future, risks entailed in integrating
the companies and businesses we acquire, including employee retention
and customer acceptance; the risk that such transactions will divert
management and other resources from the ongoing operations of the
business or otherwise disrupt the conduct of those businesses, potential
litigation associated with such transactions, and general risks
associated with the business of Perion including intense and frequent
changes in the markets in which the businesses operate and in general
economic and business conditions, loss of key customers, unpredictable
sales cycles, competitive pressures, market acceptance of new products,
inability to meet efficiency and cost reduction objectives, changes in
business strategy and various other factors, whether referenced or not
referenced in this press release. Various other risks and uncertainties
may affect Perion and its results of operations, as described in reports
filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from
time to time, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year
ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on March 19, 2019. Perion
does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking
statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005299/en/