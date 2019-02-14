Perion Network : Undertone Online Ads Actually More Effective than Multi-Million Dollar Super Bowl TV Ad Campaigns

Perion
Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) announced today that Undertone,
a leader in cross-platform synchronized digital branding for the world’s
most prominent brands, unveiled the measurement results by System1
Research, a respected research organization and an Undertone
partner. These results demonstrated Undertone’s measured online ad
creative achieved higher year-round levels of performance versus most of
the high-profile TV ads that ran during Super Bowl LIII.
Ranking all 80 ads that aired during this year’s game, System1 found
just 17 percent of Super Bowl ads scored 4 to 5-stars on their scale of
emotional effectiveness, while over 60 percent of Undertone’s ad
inventory from the past two years achieved those top ratings.
System1 measures a campaign’s emotional effectiveness by asking an
online panel of consumers to identify the types and intensity of their
emotional experience while viewing. Built around Daniel Kahneman’s Nobel
Prize-winning theories of behavioral economics, System1 helps brands
collect fast, instinctive, and emotional consumer responses. System1’s Live
Ad Ratings Table ranked each Super Bowl ad that ran this year; just
a few campaigns struck a chord with audiences (Microsoft’s “We All Win”
and the NFL’s “Get Ready for 100”), but many of the ads did not resonate
with consumers.
“We’re thrilled with how well Undertone’s work performed against the ads
at the behemoth marketing event that is the Super Bowl,” said Laura
Salant, Senior Director of Research & Insights at Undertone. “The game
is one of the biggest platforms of the year for brands to run their most
innovative creative spots. Even with that anticipation, when measured
against two year’s-worth of Undertone’s creative, our ads performed
consistently better, and yielded a higher overall rate of emotional
effectiveness. While many believe that television is the ultimate
channel for delivering emotionally affecting campaigns to consumers,
these results once again show that digital—when executed creatively and
persuasively as Undertone can—is truly the way forward.”
“Behavioral science tells us that emotion drives long-term effectiveness
in creative—and as the best TV ads still prove, the most emotional
medium has generally been video,” said Tom Ewing, Head of Marketing at
System1. “That’s why it’s so exciting that Undertone has been able to
shake that up, with their highly emotional digital formats. Their mix of
engagement and interaction is a brilliant solution to the problem of how
to ensure your digital advertising is contributing to your long-term
brand ambitions.”
Undertone incorporates System1’s award-winning methodology for measuring
and assessing creative campaigns as part of its ongoing evaluative
processes. Independently validated by the Institute of Practitioners in
Advertising as predictive of long-term brand growth, System1 measures
emotional responses to ads with a star rating classification of 1 to
5-stars. Typically, this methodology finds few ads that measure 5-stars
(about 1%), but 5% of Super Bowl LIII’s ads achieved 5-star ratings.
Undertone uses this intelligence to help clients optimize ad creative
and develop creative best practices.
About Undertone:
Undertone, a division of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), provides
cutting-edge technology solutions for the world’s leading brands. Its
proprietary Synchronized Digital Branding combines data, distribution
and creative to deliver cohesive stories across all critical
touchpoints: screens, platforms and a transparent, customizable list of
elite publishers. The AI-driven platform eliminates fragmentation,
delivers much-needed revenue for publishers and, most importantly,
ensures brand messaging is contextually relevant. Undertone creates
stunning campaigns that align with KPIs—always with beautiful creative
and in brand-safe environments. Learn more at www.undertone.com.
About Perion Network Ltd.:
Perion is a global technology company that delivers advertising
solutions to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing
data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and
a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. More information
about Perion may be found at www.perion.com.
