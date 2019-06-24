PerkinElmer : Expands Portfolio of Grain Mycotoxin Testing Solutions with New Corn Aflatoxin Strip Test

AuroFlow AQ Afla™ Strip Test Delivers Accurate In-Field or Lab Results in Six Minutes

WHAT: PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced the launch of its AuroFlow™ AQ Afla strip test, which helps lab professionals, technicians and farmers quickly and accurately conduct first-round screening for toxic compounds in corn. The strip test, used with PerkinElmer's QuickSTAR™ Horizon strip reader, delivers results for mycotoxins, including aflatoxins like B1, M2, G1 and Aflatoxicol, at detection levels of 2 to 300 parts per billion, in six minutes.

PerkinElmer now offers a comprehensive solution for grain mycotoxin testing across environments - from in-field analysis and small lab settings using strip testing with the handheld reader, to analysis at large processors and contract labs leveraging PerkinElmer's advanced QSight® 400 Series Triple Quad Mass Spectrometer, which analyzes multiple types of mycotoxins in grain products.

The new strip test also broadens PerkinElmer's overall portfolio of food safety and quality instruments, analysis software, testing kits and services. These offerings cover plant-to-product and are utilized globally for pesticide, heavy metal and solvent analysis, nutritional and compositional testing, as well as adulteration and food fraud detection.

HOW: PerkinElmer's AuroFlow AQ Afla strip test and QuickSTAR Horizon strip reader solution features a single-step, water-based extraction method and lateral flow testing at room temperature, enabling safer and easier sampling and removing the need for incubators and centrifuges during analysis. The handheld reader is battery operated and ruggedized, allowing flexible in-field testing. Once results are viewed on the strip reader's intuitive, menu-driven color touchscreen, the information is then stored for future access and archiving creating clear and accurate audit trails.

WHY: 'Mycotoxins are a big issue globally with studies showing over 68% of grains testing positive for these molds, which can create serious health issues for humans and livestock. In the U.S. corn industry alone, losses of $52 million to $1.7 billion can be seen annually from aflatoxins, with this season's record-setting floods in the Midwest creating even more challenging testing conditions,' said Greg Sears, vice president and general manager, Food, Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry, PerkinElmer. 'Ensuring grain safety and quality for global consumption and avoiding waste are, therefore, critical. With our AuroFlow AQ Afla strip test joining the lineup of our advanced technologies like the QSight 400 Series Triple Quad, key grain market players - from farm, to lab, to production environments - will have a full range of testing solutions to help prevent mycotoxins from entering the food chain.'

MORE: To learn more about this new offering, please visit: http://www.biooscientific.com/AuroFlow-AQ-Afla-Strip-Test. For additional information about PerkinElmer's innovations across food safety and quality analysis visit: https://www.perkinelmer.com/category/food-safety-quality.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of 12,500 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.8 billion in 2018, serves customers in more than 180 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer McNeil

jennifer.mcneil@perkinelmer.com

+1-781-663-5748