PerkinElmer : Receives FDA Clearance for EUROIMMUN Anti-Tissue Transglutaminase ELISA

Serological testing plays critical role in helping diagnose patients with celiac disease

WHAT: PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that its EUROIMMUN Anti-TissueTransglutaminase (tTG) ELISA has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The test system is designed to help clinicians confirm or exclude a celiac disease diagnosis.

HOW IT WORKS: People with celiac disease, who eat foods containing gluten, will have elevated levels of certain antibodies in their blood because gluten triggers a reaction from their immune system. These antibodies are directed against gluten and attack tTG, the body's own gluten-processing enzyme, located in the small intestine-which is why they are considered the most important serological markers for celiac disease.

PerkinElmer's EUROIMMUN anti-tTG ELISA helps clinical laboratories screen patients more accurately by determining and quantifying immunoglobulin class A (IgA) and class G (IgG) anti-tTG antibodies.

WHY: Celiac disease affects more than 3 million Americans today, but because the disease often manifests primarily as mild gastrointestinal or atypical symptoms, up to 97% go undiagnosed.[1]

'Greater diagnostic accuracy is needed to ensure patients receive proper treatment and prevent further health complications,' said Wolfgang Schlumberger, Ph.D., vice chairman, EUROIMMUN. 'Our comprehensive portfolio for autoantibody detection in celiac disease, combined with a wide range of automated workflow solutions, provides the sensitivity and specificity necessary for clinical laboratories to reliably identify those living with this chronic autoimmune disorder, and expedite the time to diagnosis.'

MORE: As part of its autoantibody diagnostics portfolio, PerkinElmer also offers the EUROIMMUN anti-endomysium IFA kit and EUROIMMUN anti-deaminated gliadin (GAF-3X) ELISA. Using the anti-tTG ELISA IgA and anti-GAF-3X ELISA IgG together provides increased diagnostic accuracy for celiac disease and allows for the identification of patients with selective IgA deficiency, who are otherwise missed by IgA-only assays.[2,3,4]

EUROIMMUN, a PerkinElmer company, is widely recognized as a global leader in autoimmune testing and an emerging force in infectious disease and allergy testing. Its expertise and capabilities extend across immunology, cell biology, histology, biochemistry and molecular biology.

