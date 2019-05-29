PerkinElmer : to Present at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

PerkinElmer,
Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a
healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at the
Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on
Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 2:40 p.m. PT in Rancho Palos Verdes,
California.
Prahlad Singh, PerkinElmer’s president and chief operating officer, will
provide an overview of the Company and its strategic priorities.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will also be available on the Investors
section of the Company’s website at www.perkinelmer.com.
A replay of the presentation will be posted on the PerkinElmer website
after the event and will be available for two weeks following.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader
focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported
revenue of approximately $2.8 billion in 2018, has about 12,500
employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, and is a
component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available
through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.
