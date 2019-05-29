Log in
PerkinElmer : to Present at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

05/29/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 2:40 p.m. PT in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Prahlad Singh, PerkinElmer’s president and chief operating officer, will provide an overview of the Company and its strategic priorities.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.perkinelmer.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the PerkinElmer website after the event and will be available for two weeks following.

About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.8 billion in 2018, has about 12,500 employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.


© Business Wire 2019
