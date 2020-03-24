Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PerkinElmer, Inc.    PKI

PERKINELMER, INC.

(PKI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PerkinElmer : FDA Provides Emergency Use Authorization to PerkinElmer for COVID-19 Testing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Company’s New Coronavirus RT-PCR test. Clinical laboratories certified under Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) can immediately begin using this kit to detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. PerkinElmer’s RT-PCR test is marketed as an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) device by meeting the requirements of the European In Vitro Diagnostic Directive (IVDD) and is available in over 30 countries worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005766/en/

PerkinElmer's New Coronavirus RT-PCR test (Photo: Business Wire)

PerkinElmer's New Coronavirus RT-PCR test (Photo: Business Wire)

“Despite the challenging environment, our employees have demonstrated unwavering commitment over the past two months to combat this global pandemic,” said Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer, PerkinElmer. “The breadth of PerkinElmer’s total workflow solution puts us in a unique position to rapidly address the needs of our clinical diagnostics customers.”

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 13,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.9 billion in 2019, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

Factors Affecting Future Performance

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to estimates and projections of future earnings per share, cash flow and revenue growth and other financial results, developments relating to our customers and end-markets, and plans concerning business development opportunities, acquisitions and divestitures. Words such as "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "will" and similar expressions, and references to guidance, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and no assurances can be given that our assumptions or expectations will prove to be correct. A number of important risk factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation: (1) markets into which we sell our products declining or not growing as anticipated; (2) fluctuations in the global economic and political environments; (3) our failure to introduce new products in a timely manner; (4) our ability to execute acquisitions and license technologies, or to successfully integrate acquired businesses and licensed technologies into our existing business or to make them profitable, or successfully divest businesses; (5) our failure to adequately protect our intellectual property; (6) the loss of any of our licenses or licensed rights; (7) our ability to compete effectively; (8) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results and our ability to adjust our operations to address unexpected changes; (9) significant disruption in third-party package delivery and import/export services or significant increases in prices for those services; (10) disruptions in the supply of raw materials and supplies; (11) the manufacture and sale of products exposing us to product liability claims; (12) our failure to maintain compliance with applicable government regulations; (13) regulatory changes; (14) our failure to comply with healthcare industry regulations; (15) outbreaks of communicable diseases such as COVID-19; (16) economic, political and other risks associated with foreign operations; (17) our ability to retain key personnel; (18) significant disruption in our information technology systems, or cybercrime; (19) our ability to obtain future financing; (20) restrictions in our credit agreements; (21) discontinuation or replacement of LIBOR; (22) the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union; (23) our ability to realize the full value of our intangible assets; (24) significant fluctuations in our stock price; (25) reduction or elimination of dividends on our common stock; and (26) other factors which we describe under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PERKINELMER, INC.
05:14pPERKINELMER : FDA Provides Emergency Use Authorization to PerkinElmer for COVID-..
BU
03/16PERKINELMER, INC. : Report
CO
03/09PERKINELMER INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09PERKINELMER : First Quarter 2020 Financial Performance Update
BU
03/09PERKINELMER, INC. : SEC Filing 8K
CO
03/02PERKINELMER : Elects Michel Vounatsos to its Board of Directors
BU
03/02PERKINELMER, INC. : Nomination
CO
03/01PERKINELMER, INC. : SEC Filing 8K
CO
02/25PERKINELMER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
02/18PERKINELMER, INC. : Report
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 064 M
EBIT 2020 657 M
Net income 2020 324 M
Debt 2020 1 457 M
Yield 2020 0,41%
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,94x
EV / Sales2021 2,63x
Capitalization 7 552 M
Chart PERKINELMER, INC.
Duration : Period :
PerkinElmer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERKINELMER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 96,47  $
Last Close Price 67,85  $
Spread / Highest target 65,1%
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Prahlad Ramadhar Singh President, CEO, COO & Director
Alexis Platon Michas Non-Executive Chairman
James M. Mock Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel R. Marshak Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Patrick J. Sullivan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERKINELMER, INC.-30.12%7 890
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-14.31%111 022
DANAHER CORPORATION-20.91%86 201
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-37.79%46 022
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.2.56%41 587
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-42.88%38 032
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group