Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PerkinElmer, Inc.    PKI

PERKINELMER, INC.

(PKI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PerkinElmer : Launches Gluten Quality Testing Solution for Grain and Flour Based on World-Standard Perten Gluten Index Method

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Perten Glutomatic® 2000 System delivers touchscreen UI, automation and LIMS-connectivity

WHAT: PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today launched the Perten Glutomatic® 2000 System for gluten quantity and quality testing of wheat, durum, semolina and flour.

The solution features the new Perten Glutomatic 2000 instrument with a modern user interface and simplified data connectivity and is designed to operate within automated process workflows. It also includes seamless integration to PerkinElmer's high-speed Centrifuge 2010 (with two Gluten Index test cassettes) and the Glutork 2020 drying technology.

The Glutomatic® 2000 System leverages the Perten Gluten Index method which, for the past 40 years, has set the global standard for wheat and flour gluten testing.

HOW: Featuring a large, touch screen user interface (with multi-language support) operators at traders, mills, food manufacturers and bakeries are guided through approved testing procedures on the Glutomatic 2000. Results are automatically calculated and displayed and the instrument autosaves the data for subsequent viewing and archiving.

To further reduce operator hands-on time and increase result reliability and repeatability, the system offers a connection to popular, automated balancing systems for weight measurement throughout the testing process and adds reagent solutions at the beginning of the mix.

The Glutomatic 2000 System is compatible with LIMS systems and PCs for strong data management and sharing capabilities and its rugged design supports testing from the silo or lab, to the processing or baking floor.

WHY: 'Gluten testing is an important part of helping consumers get the quality they expect from the grain-based products they buy … be it pasta, bread or other menu favorites,' said Greg Sears. ' At the same time, food companies want to preserve brand reputation and members throughout the production chain want to command high value for higher quality ingredients. Our Perten Glutomatic 2000 System helps achieve these goals with ease of use, accuracy, connectivity and global standards-based testing and analyses.'

MORE: The Perten Glutomatic 2000 System is part of PerkinElmer's portfolio of quality and safety testing solutions for grain and part of a broader set of PerkinElmer analysis offerings across meat, dairy, seafood, produce, edible oils, cannabis and more. For additional information please visit https://www.perkinelmer.com/category/grain-testing-solutions and https://www.perkinelmer.com/category/food-safety-quality.

About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 13,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.9 billion in 2019, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer McNeil
jennifer.mcneil@perkinelmer.com
+1 508.361.5901

Disclaimer

PerkinElmer Inc. published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 16:30:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PERKINELMER, INC.
12:31pPERKINELMER : Launches Gluten Quality Testing Solution for Grain and Flour Based..
PU
07/16PERKINELMER, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/13PerkinElmer forecasts 12% rise in second-quarter revenue
RE
07/13PERKINELMER INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/13PERKINELMER : Updates Second Quarter Outlook; To Hold Earnings Call on Tuesday, ..
BU
07/10PERKINELMER : Sonora Quest Collaborates with State and Healthcare Leaders to Sig..
PU
06/22LIVE PANEL DISCUSSION : PerkinElmer, Inc. Presents "Pathogen Detection in Food S..
AQ
06/15PERKINELMER : Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for EUROIMMUN COVID-19 RT..
PU
05/29PERKINELMER, INC. : Report
CO
05/29PERKINELMER, INC. : Report
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 935 M - -
Net income 2020 318 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 607 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,4x
Yield 2020 0,22%
Capitalization 12 138 M 12 138 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart PERKINELMER, INC.
Duration : Period :
PerkinElmer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERKINELMER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 99,15 $
Last Close Price 108,97 $
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target -9,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Prahlad Ramadhar Singh President, CEO, COO & Director
Alexis Platon Michas Non-Executive Chairman
James M. Mock Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter Barrett Independent Director
Sylvie Louise Grégoire Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERKINELMER, INC.9.95%12 138
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC19.27%155 097
DANAHER CORPORATION22.71%133 160
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.2.82%70 880
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.81.80%60 358
ILLUMINA, INC.15.25%56 203
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group